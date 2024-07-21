The Big Picture Reign Disick showcases unique humor on The Kardashians, drawing comparisons to Jim Carrey.

Kourtney Kardashian finds Reign's humor amusing, despite his older sister Penelope's indifference.

Reign Disick disapproves of PDA between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in latest episode.

Scott Disick’s youngest son, Reign Disick, is following in his footsteps as the household entertainer with his unique sense of humor. The latest episode of The Kardashians documented Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker’s visit to Australia while the latter is touring with his band Blink-182. The duo also brought the kids along with a particular scene showcasing Kardashian’s son Reign making funny faces and mimicking people’s voices.

Seeing this, the reality star states that she doesn’t know where he gets his sense of humor. However, she did draw similarities between her son’s antics and those of comedian Jim Carrey. The 9-year-old was seen telling a story as he started strong with "Okay, so once upon a time," taking a long pause followed by "That was the story." While his mother found the joke hilarious, his older sister Penelope Disick was the least bit amused by his antics.

The interaction made the Poosh mogul reference her ex, Scott Disick, as she jokes: "I'm starting to get a lot of vibes, like his dad." The reality star confessed that her own sense of humor isn’t all that great, so her son’s antics are just what the family needs. Kardashian Barker shares three kids with her former partner — Mason, Reign, and Penelope Disick. Despite the former couple’s rough split, the two seem to be on cordial terms now as they co-parent their children. In addition to that Kourtney Kardashian also welcomed son Rocky Thirteen with her husband Travis Barker back in November 2023.

Reign Disick Is Not a Fan of PDA Between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The episode also captured Reign Disick being evidently exasperated with the PDA between his mom and drummer stepdad Travis Barker. The family was on a boat together as the youngster can be seen ordering the loved-up duo to pull the breaks on their intense make-out sessions. The youngest Disick also humorously remarked that they just had a baby in response to the situation, adding that his mom doesn’t need to get into further baby-making this quickly. Reign Disick’s blunt remarks and tone were quite similar to that of his dad from previous seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, thinks it's truly beautiful and healthy for her kids to see their mother so in love. Here’s how she talked about her extremely public displays of affection with Barker:

"I think it's a beautiful thing to see parents, especially ones that just had a new baby, be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that."

But Reign Disick clearly has a different opinion! As inappropriate as the audience might have thought it was, the 9-year-old goes as far as to question his stepdad if he was planting a hickey on his mother’s neck. Barker denies the youngster’s accusations as his mother nonchalantly states that it was just a gentle kiss. Reign appeared to be continually disgusted and displeased as Kardashian continued to revel in her love for her husband.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

The latest episodes of The Kardashians Season 5 drop every Thursday at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu. All previous episodes of the show are also available to stream on the same platform.

