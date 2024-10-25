Recently, The Kardashians’ star Mason Disick decided to move in with his father, Scott Disick, after leaving the home he shared with his mother, Kourtney Kardashian, and her husband, Travis Barker. This change in living arrangements has raised eyebrows, as many fans worry about the impact it might have on the 14-year-old. One major concern is Scott’s notorious reputation for being a cool dad, which often translates to a more permissive environment. Scott’s history of partying and impulsive behavior raises questions about his parenting.

According to Yahoo, a source told Life & Style that Scott indulges kids with junk food, late-night snacks, and unrestricted screen time. While this lifestyle may seem appealing, it lacks the boundaries and guidance that Kourtney always prioritized. Additionally, during moments when Scott was emotionally absent, it was Kourtney who provided the comfort and communication that Mason needed. So, fans are concerned about whether Scott can provide the same emotional support. The Kardashian family dynamics are also complex. With Travis Barker in the picture, Mason may feel caught in the middle of co-parenting challenges. If he begins to miss the comfort of his previous home or feels overwhelmed by the changes, he could regret moving away from his mother.

Is Scott’s Fun-Loving Persona Too Permissive For A Teenager?

Scott Disick’s fun-loving persona has long been a double-edged sword when it comes to parenting. The star is known for his carefree lifestyle and laid-back attitude. That’s why he often indulges his children, including Mason, in ways that may seem appealing to a teenager. This side of Scott makes him the more fun parent in Mason’s eyes, but it can undermine the discipline necessary for a 14-year-old kid. A recent U.S. Department of Education study states that “students who perceived their parents as permissive had significantly lower academic achievement.” This means Scott’s permissive nature might be one of the reasons for Mason to regret his decision.

While Scott Disick’s permissive parenting style has been well-documented, it’s important to note that he has also shown growth in recent years. Over time, Scott has made an effort to evolve from his previous party-driven lifestyle and get better. According to US Weekly, he checked into rehab again because of his “past traumas” in 2020. This highlights that Scott was trying to get better in every way possible. As a matter of fact, there have been several moments where he has demonstrated more responsible behavior as a father. For example, he took part in meaningful Poosh conversations where he and Kourtney shared the challenges and struggles they had to face as co-parents. As Mason gets older, Scott needs to balance fun with responsibility. Finding the right equilibrium is one of Scott's most important things at this stage as a parent.

Mason Could Struggle Emotionally Without Kourtney’s Stability and Support

Even though Scott has made strides in personal growth, there were times when his partying and chaotic lifestyle overshadowed his ability to be emotionally present. In the past seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney expressed frustration with Scott’s inability to prioritize their children. One incident that perfectly illustrates his conflicting priorities is the episode where he planned to attend a clubbing event in Las Vegas while Kourtney was 37 weeks pregnant with their child. During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney confronts Scott about his decision to celebrate Kris Jenner’s birthday in Vegas. She was worried that he might not make it back in time for the birth. Scott’s response — that he could simply catch a plane and return in time — downplays the seriousness of Kourtney’s concerns.

On the contrary, Kourtney’s nurturing side has been consistently demonstrated in contrast to Scott’s more erratic behavior. PEOPLE reported that Kourtney made it clear in an interview that she would never call Scott from Las Vegas because she didn’t want him “drunk” inside the delivery room. In another instance, reported by Daily Mail in 2015, Kourtney took Mason and Penelope to the Universal Studios theme park in California while Scott was busy partying in Las Vegas. These moments tell fans that she has continued to be the emotionally grounded parent, offering Mason not just structure but also open communication and a nurturing environment. Now that Mason has moved in with Scott, the absence of Kourtney’s consistent presence might create a gap that could leave him emotionally unsupported.

Scott’s Own Childhood Loss Could Affect His Parenting Style And Change Everything

Scott Disick’s upbringing has had a significant impact on how he navigates his role with his three children. One of the most defining aspects of Scott’s life is the loss of both of his parents within three months. Scott’s Mother, Bonnie Disick, passed away at the age of 63 in October 2013 after a “long illness,” as reported by the Los Angeles Times. His father, Jeff Disick, passed away in January 2014. This devastating experience has left a long-lasting mark on Scott, deeply influencing how he interacts with his children.

Scott has also openly discussed the impact of his grief on his parenting journey. In a Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip from Season 18, Scott reflects on the deaths of his parents by showing childhood photos to his son Reign. In the confessional video, Scott remarked, “I don’t think I was really ready to talk about my family, but now I think the more I talk about my parents, the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them.” Scott’s carefree attitude towards parenting comes partly from a desire not to miss out on being close to them. It’s as if his fear of loss has made him more lenient. Scott also said that these are the things he “had to battle and live with.” These feelings of the star showed fans that his emotionally unavailable parenting side could transform for good.

How Will Travis Barker’s Presence Impact Mason’s Decision?

Image via Hulu

Travis Barker’s presence in Kourtney Kardashian’s life has significantly impacted Mason Disick’s relationship with his mother. Kourtney’s eldest son has reportedly struggled to adjust to the new family dynamics since Kourtney’s marriage to Baker. With Kourtney frequently sharing her life with Tavis and their newborn son, Rocky, Mason may have felt sidelined. There also have been instances on the show where Mason struggled to keep up with the new family.

In season 5 of The Kardashians, Kourtney visited Australia with Travis Barker and other family members for Blink-182’s tour, but Mason didn’t come. Kourtney said in one of The Kardashians’ episodes, “He’s a teenager, and he wants to be with his friends and his dad.” The reality TV star also said she was “really sad” about Mason’s decision to skip the family trip but will try to “make the most” of this trip. Given these factors, it’s possible Mason might lean more toward his father’s lifestyle even if he regretted the decision one day.

Scott Disick may feel like he’s won by having Mason live with him, but parenting is far more complex than that. Scott might find some satisfaction in the idea that his son chose him over Kourtney and Travis. However, if Scott’s parenting lacks the structure or emotional support Mason needs, this decision could haunt both of them. If Mason eventually feels he made the wrong decision, he will always have a safe place with his mom. Kourtney would undoubtedly welcome him with open arms. At the end of the day, fans just want Mason to stay happy and navigate this new chapter by keeping his well-being at the forefront.

