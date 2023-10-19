The Big Picture Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together, adding to their blended families of seven children.

The couple has had a unique and eventful relationship, with three wedding ceremonies and surviving potential life-threatening events.

Kourtney has overcome challenges in her previous relationship with Scott Disick, and admitting to never believing she'd find her fairytale ending until falling for Travis.

Older sister to the Kardashian clan, Kourtney Kardashian, appears to be as happy as ever with her husband, Travis Barker. The couple is now expecting their first baby together. This will add a seventh family member to their blended families, as Travis already co-parents three children with his former wife Shanna Moakler. Kourtney already has three children of her own with her former longtime partner, Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. In Season 3's first episode of The Kardashians in May, Kourtney seemed relaxed about her pregnancy and fertility state. After telling Khloé Kardashian that she was ovulating amid an on-and-off relationship with IVf, she said, "We would love a baby more than anything. I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen—whatever's meant to be. We have a full, blessed life, and I'm happy."

Low and behold, news of Kourtney's pregnancy came out in June 2023 when she pulled out a hand-made poster that read "Travis, I'm Pregnant", as she stood out from the crowd at one of Travis' Blink-182 shows in LA—a fun little tribute to their "All The Small Things" music video. Although everything seems to be running smoothly with the newlyweds, both Kourtney and Travis have had their ups and downs with their personal lives, and they've even survived potential life-threatening events. It seems like some divine intervention has been with them and planned for them to be together.

Kourtney and Travis's Camera-Ready Love Story

Before Travis and Kourtney even met, Travis was still married to Shanna Moakler and living the rock-star lifestyle that was being showcased on MTV's reality show Meet the Barkers. The show went on for a two-season span and featured Barker's personal life when handling his music, parties, and family life. The show ended coincidentally with Travis and Shanna's divorce. The year was 2006, and Travis was dating Paris Hilton at the time, which is when he met Kim Kardashian, whom he admittedly had a deep crush on. When Kim and Travis met, they spoke about Kim's plans to start a reality show about their family with Ryan Seacrest.

After keeping it as friends for years, the Blink-182 drummer and the reality star started officially dating in 2021. After getting engaged, they celebrated with three wedding ceremonies, of which only two have been legitimate. Their first attempt was more on a whim back in April 2022, when they went to a traditional wedding chapel in Las Vegas even though it wasn't legal yet because the chapel was not able to legally seal their vows since they did not have a wedding license.

Their second attempt at officiating their wedding was a more legal one at a Santa Barbara courthouse in May 2022. The couple kept it all very low-key, with just Kourtney's grandmother and a friend as witnesses in attendance. The photos showcased a vintage car with a "Just Married" poster on the back.

Just two weeks later, the couple took their families to their internet-famous Italian wedding. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana ended up hosting the wedding venue at their Portofino estate on the coast of Italy. The couple's Dolce Vita wedding was featured in Hulu's wedding special ’Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis right before season 3 of The Kardashians premiered.

Kourtney's Ups and Downs and Surviving Surgery

Before Travis Barker, Kourtney was in a fun yet turbulent relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick. After welcoming three children of their own together, Kourtney was met with a number of cheating allegations more often than not during their time on E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Scott was first introduced in the show as Kourtney's boyfriend after they met in Mexico in 2009. They had a close attempt at getting married in 2011, but the event was put off when momager Kris Jenner told Kourtney that it felt "rushed" and "wrong."

Between splitting and getting back together on and off for years, Scott was also battling anger management and alcoholism issues, for which he went to rehab in 2015. Kourtney supported his decision to go to rehab but, at a certain point, felt like it was too much to handle. After Scott's rehab comeback, the couple decided to split definitively and agreed on keeping a healthy co-parenting dynamic after a decade together. She's date a few different guys over the next seven years before finding love with Travis.

In September 2023, Kourtney and Travis announced through their social media accounts that Kourtney had to undergo urgent fetal surgery. Although not much was disclosed, Travis made an X (formerly Twitter) post in regard to the situation and thanked God for being on their side. His post read, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby, that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday." To which Kourtney replied, "Praise be to God."

Before the surgery scare, Kourtney had been trying hard to get pregnant for a year with Travis. On the first episode of The Kardashians' season 3, she recalled: "We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything. But I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen. I had seven frozen eggs from years ago before Travis. When I was 38 or 39, everyone was like pushing me to do that. And most of mine didn't survive the thaw because eggs are one cell, and then none of them made it to an embryo. The freezing of the eggs isn't guaranteed, and I think that that's like, a misunderstanding, is like people do it, thinking that it's like a safety net, and then it's not. All the things that came with IVF took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it's hormones."

Travis Has Had Life-Threatening Challenges of His Own

In 2008, Travis Barker was involved in a life-threatening airplane accident. He boarded a private flight from South Carolina to California along with his security guard (Charles Still), personal assistant (Chris Baker), and DJ AM. In the middle of takeoff, he claims they heard an explosion, which later appeared to be one of the plane tires that had popped. The pilots had to abort takeoff, and the aircraft spiraled out of control, hit the fence limit, and collided close to the highway. The aircraft burst into flames right after Travis was able to escape and roll out from one of the wings. Unfortunately, both pilots lost their lives, as did his security guard and assistant.

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he recalls: "When I was in the hospital, I was on so many drugs I didn't even know my two friends had passed away. I didn't know the pilots had passed away. I didn't remember anything." In another interview with Larry King from 2015, Travis mentioned something about his daughter almost foreseeing the accident by telling him not to travel that day. She had mentioned a "ceiling coming off" before Travis left. He also explained that he was just "blessed" and luckily had his seat belt on as the plane crashed on the ground a couple of times.

Ever since the crash, Travis had mentioned that Kourtney has been helpful in recovering from his flying PTSD. He's mentioned that with Kourtney "anything is possible" and that he's flown (at least) "30 times now" since the incident, previously vowing to never fly on a plane again. Both have shown up for each other in times of need. A close source from People stated: "Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the U.S. without having to fly, and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."

Kourtney and Travis' Blessed Love

Kourtney called her pregnancy "God's Plan" in an interview with Vanity Fair. On the negative comments about being pregnant at her age, she replied, "Those comments don't affect me. To those who make them, I just say, “How could you question God's plan? Because that’s how I see this pregnancy. It arrived when both Travis and I no longer even thought about it, and when I had stopped fertility treatment."

She's also mentioned being excited about going to Disneyland with Travis. The musician and the founder of Poosh seem to be going really strong, proving they've been blessed to have each other. Until now, Kourtney is expected to give birth to her baby later this year. And thank God, everything seems to be going according to plan.