In an ideal scenario, you get to marry the love of your life and live happily ever after. However, in Kourtney Kardashian's world, it's more than just one wedding. The third season of The Kardashians won't feature the union of Kardashian and Travis Barker, as their wedding will be getting its own special on Hulu, titled 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, which will premiere on April 13. In the recently released trailer, the newlyweds share with the world the archive footage of not just one but three nuptials: in Vegas, Santa Barbara, and Italy.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians on May 25, the newlyweds will have their own special that will focus on their three luxurious weddings. The footage featured in the trailer shows the two looking back at their memorable weddings, including the "wild and rockstar" experience in Vegas, the "traditional" wedding reception in Santa Barbara, and—in Kardashian's words—the "romantic and classic" Italy. The trailer also teases Kardashian and Barker getting vulnerable as they talk about their wedding, with Barker saying, "I was nervous, and I knew I'm not [going to] be able to say my vows without crying."

Barker admits that he was nervous about marrying Kardashian, whom he proposed to after a year of dating in October 2021, which was also featured in The Kardashians. Kardashian also shared that she was anxious about sharing their beautiful moment with the world. Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, described Kourtney and Barker's love story like no other. The upcoming special will also feature guests as they enjoy the lavish wedding in Portofino, Italy, with clips revealing the moments of Kardashian and Barker's significant event. Of course, the famous Kardashian family is also present in the upcoming wedding special, including Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and "momager" Kris Jenner.

Image via Hulu

Getting to Know Kourtney & Travis

Barker is the drummer of the American rock band Blink-182, which consists of Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge. Apart from his appearances in The Kardashians, the musician also starred in several television shows and sitcoms, including Two Guys and a Girl, Mad TV, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Meet the Barkers. Moreover, Kourtney has long been a reality TV personality, having appeared in Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its various spin-offs. Alongside the reality series, the Kardashian member also appeared as an actress in an episode of One Life to Live as well as the 2021 romantic comedy, He's All That.

We're guessing we'll be keeping up with the Barkers when Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis premieres on Hulu on April 13. You can watch the trailer below.