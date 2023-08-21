The Big Picture Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's fights have been publicly scrutinized since their reality show began in 2007, with explosive, sometimes violent, arguments.

From disagreements over business decisions to personal attacks, the sisters have clashed over various issues, and each fight is worse than the previous one.

These fights have played out on screen, providing ample drama for reality TV fans, and it's clear that the tension between Kourtney and Kim isn't going away anytime soon.

Sibling rivalry is a real thing, and Kourtney and Kim Kardashian keep that phenomenon very much alive. Keeping up with Kardashian drama proves to be a full-time job, and Kourtney and Kim have made that a lucrative one since their OG show Keeping Up With The Kardashians released in 2007. Luckily for reality television fans, all of their fights have been fleshed out in the public eye for everyone to judge. The two sisters have a very tumultuous relationship, from name-calling to slapping to publicly shaming, but sometimes it can go too far. Let's look at some of the biggest fights in all their reality tv years.

5 When Kim and Kourtney Argued Over Dash Closing

In 2013 on the season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the sisters argued over their Dash stores. The sisters had multiple storefronts of Dash, including a Miami and New York location, and Kourtney was the only sister who wanted to keep those locations open. Both Kim and Khloe felt like there was little to salvage at either location, but Kourtney just wanted to update the stores. Kim told the cameras that Kourtney is delusional and even told her that they are overriding her decision. Later in the episode, an explosive fight broke out between the three sisters. A screaming match ensued, but by the end of the episode, the other sisters understood her reasoning for wanting to keep one storefront for sentimental value.

4 Kim Says That Kourtney Is "The Least Interesting To Look At"

Season 15, episode 1 is known as "The Photo Shoot Dispute" and that was the catalyst for yet another blowout between Kim and Kourtney. The family was aiming to schedule their annual Christmas card photo shoot, but Kim had a business meeting that pushed the shoot back. That time conflict interrupted Kourtney wanting to be home at a specific time to spend time with her kids. From here, tension got high and Kim yelled at Kourtney that no one wants her in the photo shoot. Kourtney suggests that Kim reschedule her business meeting. This resulted in Kim snapping at her that if Kourtney had a successful business to reschedule, she would understand. After Kourtney left the room, Kim labeled her as the least exciting to look at. Later on, Kim apologized and rescheduled and apologized for making a low-blow comment.

3 Kim Thinks Kourtney Is A Fake Humanitarian

During another KUWTK episode, Kim and Kourtney are at it again. Kim accuses Kourtney of stealing her style and continuing to throw verbal blows at each other back and forth. The majority of these insults are hurled over text and phone, and Kourtney starts to call into question Kim's choice to pursue a law degree. Kourtney calls Kim petty and asks her how she can go to school to be a lawyer and help the world when these are the types of problems she has. Kim's response was to call Kourtney a fake humanitarian hoe. She referenced back to when Kourtney gave Kim a hard time, saying there were people dying, and she was crying over a lost earring. Kim further yells at Kourtney that she's doing nothing for the world either.

2 Kourtney Throws Punches At Kim

One of the more iconic and meme-worthy fights occurred during season 18, episode 2 of KUWTK. The sisters were all discussing work ethic and Kim commented that Khloe and herself are the only two of the sisters who will never turn down a work opportunity. This set Kourtney off. She hurled many expletives at Kim saying that she will f*** her up and that she works her a** off and threw a water bottle at Kim. Kim then lunged at Kourtney and that's where the fight erupted. Kourtney slapped her so hard, there was even a makeup print left on the wall. Khloe broke up the fight and the sisters later apologized on camera. This is definitely the most physical fight that has ever been caught on cameras between the two.

1 Kim Sabotages Kourtney's Wedding

One of the more recent fights happens during season 3 of The Kardashians. Kourtney exclaims that Kim is using Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding as a business opportunity. Dolce & Gabbana sponsored the wedding for the future Barkers and Kim came to the wedding to further her collaboration with Dolce. Kim noted that she was mindful not to make any items that were too similar to Kourtney's wedding look for their collaboration. The fight got even deeper when fans and Kourtney felt like Kim was throwing shade at their first wedding ceremony that happened in Vegas. Kim officiated a wedding in Vegas shortly after for her hairstylist and his partner, noting on her Instagram caption that "there's no one I would've officiated in Vegas for" other than the two. After being brought to her attention, Kim edited the caption to remove the part about only wanting to officiate for them.

There's no shortage of fights in the Kardashian clan. Over the years, Kourtney and Kim have proven to have the most explosive, and sometimes violent, fights out of anyone else in the family. As long as the Kardashians are on reality tv, we can anticipate more fights and drama to break out. So pull up a chair, grab your emotional support snack, and tune into the chaos like the rest of us.