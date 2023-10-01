The Big Picture The feud between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian continues with Kourtney coming out on top despite Kim's attempts to turn her friends against her.

Kourtney's friends were upset when Kim included them in a group chat without Kourtney, leading to accusations of being "anti-Kourtney."

Kim used the chat to claim that Kourtney's friends don't support her, but her friends confirmed that they were not on her side, calling Kim out for throwing them under the bus.

The feud between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian has gotten to a point where fans are split on who's the villain. The sisters fought over a lot throughout their run on the shows Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now the series The Kardashians, which is currently airing. A fight spanning the last two seasons centered on Kim's partnership with Dolce & Gabbana, and how Kourtney feels Kim used her wedding as a business opportunity for their collab. But the feud reached greater heights during the Season 4 premiere of their Hulu reality series. During an argument, Kim told Kourtney she has a group text thread with her, their sisters, and Kourtney's close friends labeled "Not Kourtney" where they discuss why Kourtney "hates" Kim so much. But Kourtney's friends tell a different story.

Allie Rizzo, Simon Huck and Phil Riportella were put into a group chat with only Kim, leaving Kourtney out. Sharing the information on the show, it came across as "anti-Kourtney" which is not what Rizzo, Huck, or Riportella wanted per a leaked thread via Instagram, as reported by Us Weekly. During the premiere, Kim revealed the chat's existence and the friends were upset, noting that it is just "meaningless endless chit chat” and to bring it up during their fight seemed otherwise. Rizzo then asked if she should soft-launch her "pro-Kourtney" thread and the other friends agreed. "OMG please! These trolls keep DM’ing me, accusing me of being in the other chat,” Huck wrote before adding, “Kim threw us all under the bus when there was not one actual friend on the chat.”

During the episode, Kim used the supposed chat to clap back at her sister to claim that her friends did not support her. "All of your friends call us complaining. When you think they are the ones going to you, they are all coming to us on the side saying the opposite to us,” Kim said on the phone with Kourtney. “So, we are all confused and we are all on a group chat that is actually labeled ‘Not Kourtney’ so we know and have to funnel what your friends are saying to us.”

Who's the Villain

Image via FX

The fight between the sisters doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon, and it is running deeper than just their bickering back and forth about the Dolce & Gabbana collaboration. This is just the start of the season, the two are back to fighting, even though they had seemingly resolved their issues from the initial snub between them. With Kourtney currently pregnant, hopefully, it'll bring them back together.