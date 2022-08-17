Audible has just announced a multi-project deal with At Will Media, an independent podcast studio. As a part of the new deal, and Audible's continuing commitment to produce new podcast content, Audible has also announced a new scripted podcast, Koz. The new project is the third podcast produced in Audible's collaboration with At Will Media. The new podcast will star Kate Mara and Taylor Kitsch. The podcast is set to premiere on Audible on September 15, 2022.

Koz will tell the true story of Special Agent Darrin "Koz" Kozlowski, a man who spent twenty years working undercover in some of the most dangerous biker gangs in America during his time at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The series will mix in interviews with the real-life Kozlowski together with dramatized reenactments. The series will feature a full cast including Kitsch, Mara, Xander Berkeley, and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Koz is written by Rob Fresco, who previously worked on Ray Donovan, it is directed by Scott Ellis of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It is executive produced by Will Malnati from At Will Media, along with Kitsch and Fresco.

Will Malnati, the Founder and CEO of At Will Media said of the new project:

“We are so excited to link arms with Audible on this exciting new collaboration. Their successful track record of creating ambitious content of the highest quality and their commitment to giving creators the ability to create couldn’t be more aligned with our philosophy at At Will Media.”

Pat Shah, Head of Content Acquisition & Development at Audible added:

“At Audible we strive to create genre and format bending content; breaking the existing templates to develop truly creative projects that tell stories in new and often experimental ways. We are excited to have joined forces with At Will Media to bring such a varied slate of new projects to our listeners.”

Shah continued, saying:

“[t]heir creativity knows no bounds and we are excited to bring such imaginative and unique audio storytelling to our listeners. From a never-been-done-before singing competition show to a unique drama series that innovatively mixes actors’ portrayals with real interviews; from comedy to drama and thriller to competition, listeners will be delighted by everything we have to come.”

Koz is one of many projects on tap from the ongoing deal between Audible and At Will Media. Several other projects are also underway, including Untitled News Trivia Show and Possession, another scripted podcast. Koz is set to premiere on Audible on September 15, 2022.