Nearly six years after terrorizing our screens and scaring us into being good little angels for the holidays, Krampus is coming back. Michael Dougherty's holiday horror is getting the 4K treatment in Krampus: The Naughty Cut. As the name implies, it's a whole new cut never shown to the public overseen by Scream Factory and it'll be out on November 16, just in time for the holidays.

Scream Factory announced the revival of the holiday horror monster, detailing what changes we can expect from Dougherty's original vision for the film. Several scenes and lines of dialogue from the film for theaters will be restored for this new release, all under the guidance of Dougherty himself. Scream Factory touts this as the "definitive version" of the film and, as such, the original release will not be included in the package. This new cut will come as a collector's edition, including a slipcover for the case featuring new art from Devon Whitehead. We're still waiting to hear more on the full list of extras expected in the cut, but Scream Factory promised plenty for our viewing pleasure.

The story of Krampus revolves around Max, a young boy whose festive spirit wavers as his family fights over the holidays. His lack of Christmas cheer is noticed by the demonic Krampus, who attacks their home in retaliation for their naughtiness. Forced by the myriad of horrific holiday creatures, that family has to come together to survive the night. Here's what Scream Factory had to say about the never-before-seen Naughty Cut:

For the first time ever Michael’s Dougherty’s previously unseen “Naughty Cut” of the film will be seeing the light of day! This alternate version restores key dialogue and scenes that had to be trimmed from the original theatrical release to appease the MPAA. Supervised by filmmaker Michael Dougherty, this is the definitive version of the holiday cult classic!

Krampus: The Naughty Cut can be pre-ordered now on the Shout Factory website for $36.99. They also have a limited supply of posters you can receive as well, so you'll have to hurry if you want to add the demon of Christmas to your collection.

