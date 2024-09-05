When it comes to sub-genres of horror, there's nothing as intriguing as holiday-themed nightmares. Particularly of the blood-soaked Christmas variety. In the last decade, one of the genre's best horror comedies was Krampus. All centered around the demonic anti-Christmas figure, director Michael Dougherty (Trick 'r Treat) served up a handful of creative laughs and scares. Now, almost a decade later, Krampus is getting a killer 4K steelbook from Scream Factory packed with a ton of goodies this holiday season.
Krampus: The Naughty Cut will be getting a beautifully haunting 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook on November 5, 2024. While this is the same version of the film Scream Factory released in a Collector's Edition slipcover in 2021, including special features, there's new wrap-around artwork of Krampus leaving deadly “gifts” in an eerie yet festive family living room. This release will also come with a poster featuring the same art as the steelbook, a snow globe, a hex deck, a retro prism sticker and a killer gingerbread man plushie. This deluxe limited edition steelbook bundle will be $139.99 USD. However, there are two other versions. The normal Collector's Edition steelbook for $39.99 and an edition that has the steelbook, prism sticker, poster and snow globe for $102.99.
What's ‘Krampus’ About?
Acting as a commentary/sort of parody of the holiday season, Krampus follows an average American family led by Adam Scott (Parks & Rec) and Toni Collette (Hereditary) who are about to have a big extended family Christmas. However, the chaotic nature and pressure of the holiday season gets the best of them, causing their son to accidentally summon Krampus. A severe blizzard traps them in their home and the evil figure starts hunting them down with inventive Christmas torture devices. This includes a living gingerbread man army and a Jack in the Box that will give anyone nightmares. While Dougherty is best known for his other holiday horror film, Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus is quickly growing a cult following due to its laugh-out loud, abrasive humor, chilling visuals and an ensemble cast that's to die for. It’s a unique blend of horror and comedy that makes for a great seasonal treat every year for horror fans. While, at the same time, still having the warm, if not a bit cynical, heart we come to love about Christmas movies. There has been an endless number of Krampus movies in the last few decades, but this has found a place as the definitive one due to Krampus’ dreadfully scary design and memorable kills.
Krampus is currently streaming on Max. However, for physical media lovers, you can grow yourChristmas horrorcollection by pre-orderingKrampus’ new 4K steelbook onScream Factory’s website.
Krampus
A boy who has a bad Christmas accidentally summons a festive demon to his family home.
- Release Date
- November 26, 2015
- Director
- Michael Dougherty
- Cast
- Emjay Anthony , Adam Scott , Toni Collette , Stefania Owen , Krista Stadler , Conchata Ferrell
- Runtime
- 98
- Main Genre
- Horror
- Writers
- Todd Casey , Michael Dougherty , Zach Shields
- Studio
- Universal Pictures
- Tagline
- You don't want to be on his list.
- Website
- http://www.krampusthefilm.com/#/