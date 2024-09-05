When it comes to sub-genres of horror, there's nothing as intriguing as holiday-themed nightmares. Particularly of the blood-soaked Christmas variety. In the last decade, one of the genre's best horror comedies was Krampus. All centered around the demonic anti-Christmas figure, director Michael Dougherty (Trick 'r Treat) served up a handful of creative laughs and scares. Now, almost a decade later, Krampus is getting a killer 4K steelbook from Scream Factory packed with a ton of goodies this holiday season.

Krampus: The Naughty Cut will be getting a beautifully haunting 4K/Blu-ray combo pack steelbook on November 5, 2024. While this is the same version of the film Scream Factory released in a Collector's Edition slipcover in 2021, including special features, there's new wrap-around artwork of Krampus leaving deadly “gifts” in an eerie yet festive family living room. This release will also come with a poster featuring the same art as the steelbook, a snow globe, a hex deck, a retro prism sticker and a killer gingerbread man plushie. This deluxe limited edition steelbook bundle will be $139.99 USD. However, there are two other versions. The normal Collector's Edition steelbook for $39.99 and an edition that has the steelbook, prism sticker, poster and snow globe for $102.99.

What's ‘Krampus’ About?

Acting as a commentary/sort of parody of the holiday season, Krampus follows an average American family led by Adam Scott (Parks & Rec) and Toni Collette (Hereditary) who are about to have a big extended family Christmas. However, the chaotic nature and pressure of the holiday season gets the best of them, causing their son to accidentally summon Krampus. A severe blizzard traps them in their home and the evil figure starts hunting them down with inventive Christmas torture devices. This includes a living gingerbread man army and a Jack in the Box that will give anyone nightmares. While Dougherty is best known for his other holiday horror film, Trick ‘r Treat, Krampus is quickly growing a cult following due to its laugh-out loud, abrasive humor, chilling visuals and an ensemble cast that's to die for. It’s a unique blend of horror and comedy that makes for a great seasonal treat every year for horror fans. While, at the same time, still having the warm, if not a bit cynical, heart we come to love about Christmas movies. There has been an endless number of Krampus movies in the last few decades, but this has found a place as the definitive one due to Krampus’ dreadfully scary design and memorable kills.

Krampus is currently streaming on Max . However, for physical media lovers, you can grow your Christmas horror collection by pre-ordering Krampus ’ new 4K steelbook on Scream Factory’s website .

Krampus

