Adam Scott will always be known for his role as Ben Wyatt in Parks & Recreation, and more recently for playing Mark Scout in Severance. However, 10 years ago, he teamed up with a horror icon for a divisive supernatural horror thriller that has found streaming success nearly 10 years later. Scott stars alongside Toni Collette and David Koechner in Krampus, the 2015 holiday horror film that has risen to the #8 spot on Max. Grossing $61 million on a modest budget of only $15 million, Krampus follows a boy who has a miserable Christmas and accidentally summons a demon to his home. Krampus garnered mixed reviews, earning a solid 66% score from critics but a “rotten” 52% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Todd Casey worked with Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields to write the script for Krampus, and Dougherty also directed the film. Shields is best known for his work on the MonsterVerse franchise, in which he penned the scripts for Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. Casey is an animation and video game writer with Krampus as the lone live-action project in his filmography. As for Dougherty, he worked with Shields on both of the aforementioned MonsterVerse movies, directing King of the Monsters but only helping to write the script for Godzilla vs. Kong. He’s also known for his work as a writer on X2: X-Men United, the second X-Men film in the Fox franchise, and for his work on Superman Returns, the 2006 superhero adventure starring Brandon Routh as the Man of Steel.

What Else Has Adam Scott Been in Lately?

Krampus star Adam Scott is also known for his role alongside Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Step Brothers, the classic raunchy comedy that celebrated its 15th anniversary last year. More recently, he appeared alongside Maya Rudolph in the Apple TV+ Original series, Loot, and had a supporting role opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, the failed superhero spin-off from Sony. He also played the recurring role of Ed Mackenzie in the HBO Original series Big Little Lies, which stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, and he appeared in all three seasons of Party Down, a Starz Original series.

Krampus stars Adam Scott and Toni Collette, and was directed by Michael Dougherty. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Krampus on Max.

