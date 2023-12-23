The Big Picture Toni Collette's performance in Krampus is often overlooked, but it reveals a deeper theme of the damaging effects of holiday gatherings with difficult family members.

The film showcases a mixture of intense horror and genuine care, highlighting the toxicity that surrounds the holidays and the importance of recognizing and grounding oneself in love.

The movie explores the clash between the idealized version of Christmas and the harsh realities of familial dynamics, shedding light on the need for healing and improvement within family relationships.

Toni Collette's decades-spanning career is filled with a variety of performances, each one embodying a different character yet all carrying the star's trademark finesse and ability to make audiences weep (whether it be out of joy, sorrow, or fear). You don't have to be that familiar with scary movies to know that Collette has given some all-time horror performances. She was nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in M. Night Shyamalan's The Sixth Sense as a tortured mother worried for her son's new abilities. But Hereditary is really where you see Collette's powers on full display, giving one of the greatest performances in horror history. But Collette does have a horror movie, one that people tend to overlook. 2015's Krampus, a Christmas horror comedy, sees Collette defending her fractured family against the mythic holiday-themed monster of folklore.

It's unfortunate how often this movie is forgotten when discussing her best work, many seeing it as a basic horror-comedy that lacks the gravitas of the other projects that made her into the star we all know today. While at first glance this film does lack the substance usually offered by the actress, a deeper inspection reveals a strikingly real core of how damaging holidays with difficult family members can be. Of how resentment can degrade familial bonds and how easily a time for merriness can twist into a portion of the year you dread because it means being stuck with the people whose blood you share but energy you hate. Collette, along with an ensemble cast of other brilliant actors, showcases a mixture of intense horror and muddled but genuine care that takes the story to some strikingly relatable places. It is a lesson in how so much of the toxicity that surrounds the holidays can easily be solved if people recognize their love for one another and ground themselves in that rather than pettiness. But sadly for the family in the film and many real-world individuals, this realization comes much, much too late.

What Is 'Krampus' About?

Collette stars as Sarah Engel, a harried mother who struggles to create the perfect Christmas while dreading the arrival of her sister's family. While her husband Tom (Adam Scott) focuses on the work he'd promised to ignore and her daughter Beth (Stefania LaVie Owen) begs to be released so she can visit her boyfriend, she stressfully cooks and cleans knowing that any flaw in her manicured presentation is fuel for her sister's traditional Christmas criticisms. The only other members of the family who exhibit any care for the holiday are her young son Max (Emjay Anthony) and her mother-in-law "Omi" (Krista Stadler) who work to foster the true spirit of the holiday while the others focus on just getting through it. The young boy pleads with his parents to practice some of their holiday traditions, yet Sarah makes it clear at that moment that her care for the holiday doesn't extend past the superficial. While Max and Omi's desire for festivities comes from a genuine place, Sarah's main concern is ensuring their presentation is impeccable (no matter how much dysfunction it hides).

The phoniness of this kind of holiday celebration is present not only in the film but in the realities of many watching. What is meant to be a beautiful commemoration can become so filled with back-handed familial drama that it's often forgotten why it was celebrated in the first place. It's unfortunate that for so many people, what was once a time filled with joy becomes just another few nights where you're forced to spend with family you can't stand. It's a toxic tradition that goes against any sense of festive spirit; the film shows this clashing of ideals and jaded reality in Max's dismay at seeing his family's blatant disregard for the traditions that once brought them so much love. While his disillusionment of not only the holiday but the bonds he thought his family held with one another grows, his grandmother fights against the encroaching negativity by assuring him that his spirit is not only good but necessary. That his enthusiasm would remind his family of the happiness these days once held. Despite her assurances, Max sees how effortless it is for those around him to shirk this positivity for the belief that Christmas is merely a chore you suffer through. His family makes the boy question whether this holiday — and by extension, the sentiments he once believed it embodied — is worth upholding at all.

The Beginning of the End is an Awkward Family Dinner

The arrival of Sarah's sister Linda (Allison Tolman) reveals the cracks in this family's dynamics — and how resigned each person is to let them worsen. Despite accepting a multitude of passive-aggressive jabs from the others with a strained smile, Sarah's happy demeanor finally snaps when crotchety aunt Dorothy (Conchata Ferrell) makes a negative comment about the food Sarah had spent hours that day preparing. This burst of anger brings out a softer side of the older woman, the aunt assuring her niece that this is "just how she is," trying to explain that there's no malice behind her (malicious) words. But Dorothy, like all family members, doesn't get the privilege of letting their casual disrespect fall on deaf ears. The comments lead to Sarah storming away and speak to how laughably unaware a person can be of just how damaging the words they see as family chatter can be. This is a harsh truth that exists in many cultures that believe a person getting offended means that they're too sensitive, that they owe it to those around them to "know it's just a joke." This stems from the belief that calling out impoliteness would lead to either conflict within the family or the aggressor actually having to address and improve their behavior (which many deem just as bad in provoking conflict). This unspoken truth converts the holidays into a time when people must expect a barrage of thinly veiled insults thrown their way, leading many to see these days as just annoying things they have to get through rather than opportunities to heal these relationships.

The person most impacted by these indignities is Max, whose genuine care for each family member is ridiculed by his cousins. His Omi does her best to encourage love in him, but the others appear more inclined to indoctrinate him into their barely concealed resentment rather than work to address their issues and create a good environment for the boy. This doesn't speak to a lack of affection, as a scene with his father later on shows that his parents love Max dearly; but they pair this love with urges for Max to just put up with the holiday as they do. Max sees this as a sign that the wonder he holds for Christmas, represented in his letter to Santa, has no place in this family. He tears the letter apart, adopting the bitterness of others and releasing his hopes of things getting better. This adulthood rite is deeply saddening as the audience watches a child's ideal of his loved ones be crushed; this is tragic not only for his mental state but for everyone's because with the last hope for a happy family Christmas dashed, Krampus and his minions decide to make an entrance...

Ignorance Is Bliss During the Holidays

Even when the horror of the holidays is traded in for the terror of ancient folklore coming to life, the core of Krampus still lies in the family and their deep connections with one another. As the Engels begin defending themselves from mirthful monsters they remember that this holiday was once meant for love, not the routine dysfunction they've let it become. This is exemplified when Sarah and Linda — petty squabbles forgotten — unite to ensure their children's wellbeing. As they try to comfort the kids, Linda notices seemingly for the first time that Sarah has all of their mother's ornaments on her tree, their childhood integrated throughout the decorations that Collette's character had spent days assembling. She appears genuinely shocked that her sister would display so much for their childhood, heartened that she would care enough to save things from a time when they held the same spirit they'd snatched only hours before from Max. It's unfortunate how time with family is taken for granted; it's often only the threat of loss that seems to bring people together. And in Krampus, this threat is terrifyingly real, because no matter how wrong the Engels realize they have been, nothing can stop Krampus' forces from advancing.

Max sees each member of his family taken away, a gruesome allegory for the unfortunate choices that many young adults must face as they grow. Maturing is realizing that you don't have to share space with people who don't respect you; this realization often leads to family members being cut off as people do what they need to maintain their peace. These choices are valid and often necessary, but that doesn't take away the pain of having to remove yourself from people you once cherished. In the end, Max stands alone and wishes for all of his family to return — and, shockingly, in the last scene, they do. It's heartwarming to see the once-bickering group joyously celebrate on Christmas morning, but even in this fantasy, the years of hardship and steady ridicule each person was subjected to cannot be forgotten. Eventually, the family remembers everything, not only the monstrous enemies that had stolen them from their home but also the petulant behavior they'd each exhibited. No matter how badly they may want to, no family's healing can be based upon pretending that the harmful past didn't happen.

Krampus, on its surface, is a typical holiday horror movie filled with darkly comedic tropes — and for many, that's as far as the story goes. They believe its plot is straightforward and just so happens to be buoyed by amazing performances like Collette's to give a sense of complexity that doesn't actually exist. While these surface elements could solidify it as a basic holiday slasher, a deeper dive into Krampus shows it to be a movie that hides a surprising amount of depth beneath its scary veneer. It showcases the saddening realities of families during the holidays, of the vicious cycles people feel they must keep themselves in, and how easily we resign ourselves to weathering situations rather than working to improve them. This disappointment is put on full bloody display in the movie which works so hard to show just how damaging these unhappy holidays can be to those who need them the most. It shows that all it takes is for someone to look around, realize how unhappy their situation is, and commit themselves to fixing it to create a truly happy holiday that every family member can enjoy.

