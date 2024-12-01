With the holiday season upon us, it's time for horror fans to break out their naughty list. Whether it's the hard-core holiday slasher era started in the 1970s with Black Christmas or the modern home invasion chillers like Better Watch Out, the horror genre is full of Christmas-themed gems. However, in our current horror comedy Renaissance, one of the kings of the festive genre has been Krampus. The 2015 Michael Dougherty film is turning a decade old next year. Now, ahead of its first major anniversary, NECA is starting the Christmas gatherings early with new frightful figures.

The Krampus bundle features two additions to NECA’s beloved seven-inch scale “Ultimate” horror line. This would, of course, include the title demon himself and the Der Klown. Both figures come with a dreadful handful of accessories. Krampus has three extra pairs of hands, a snow globe, two walking sticks and the haunting “gift” of a bell. Krampus’ scream-worthy minion features an extra hand, two exposed jaws and the dismembered feet of a child. That's not all — if you're part of the lucky first 150 customers to pre-order this Krampus bundle, you'll get a signed card from Dougherty. The bundle itself is available for $169.99 USD. There have been an endless number of Krampus horror films over the years. Yet the pure size of Dougherty's version made this the definitive interpretation of the holiday creature.

What Is ‘Krampus’ About?

Close

While many holiday classics focus on the beautiful warm fuzzy feeling a family Christmas can bring, Krampus refreshingly went in the opposite direction by putting the hell of dysfunctional families coming together on full display. We follow a young boy named Max who accidentally summons the folklore legend Krampus after his overwhelmingly negative relatives make him lose faith during the “most wonderful time of the year”. This causes Krampus and his demonic helpers to hunt Max’s family one-by-one during a harsh blizzard. If they're going to survive, they're going to have to come together as a family or die trying.

Krampus may not be as beloved as Dougherty’s other holiday-themed terror Trick ‘r Treat, but the horror comedy has quickly gained a cult following over the last decade. This has a lot to do with the frosty visuals, terrifying creature designs and the unique genre tone that twists both its screams and laughs to a satisfyingly gleeful effect. The film has an insanely talented ensemble cast as well, which includes Adam Scott (Parks and Rec) Toni Collette (Hereditary), David Koechner (Anchorman) and Allison Tolman (St. Denis Medical). Krampus was also a genre hit at the box office, making over $61 million worldwide on a modest $15 million reported budget. That was helped by its genuinely positive reception, with the film holding a 66% critic's rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With Krampus’ power only growing with age, maybe this demonic Christmas nightmare will get a sequel in the near future.

Where Is ‘Krampus’ Streaming?

Krampus is currently terrorizing the holiday season on Max. However, if you prefer your horror on physical media, Scream Factory released a jolly 4K steelbook of the film earlier this year. Before your next battle with this murderous beast, you can pre-order NECA’s Ultimate Krampus figure bundle on their website. The figures are set to be released this December.

Krampus

A boy who has a bad Christmas accidentally summons a festive demon to his family home. Release Date November 26, 2015 Director Michael Dougherty Cast Emjay Anthony , Adam Scott , Toni Collette , Stefania Owen , Krista Stadler , Conchata Ferrell Runtime 98 Main Genre Horror Writers Todd Casey , Michael Dougherty , Zach Shields Studio Universal Pictures Tagline You don't want to be on his list. Website http://www.krampusthefilm.com/#/ Expand

