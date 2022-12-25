Horror is everywhere. Be it a dark forest at sunset, a teenage slumber party, or that strange house at the end of the street, terror can worm its way into anything. Darkness is malleable. It fills nooks and cracks, has untold potential to bleed into every aspect of our lives. Our relationships, our careers. Even our holidays. Ever since Curtis Harrington's Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? debuted in 1971, the horror genre has gleefully jumped on the Christmas bandwagon, never shying from drenching tinsel and holly in a healthy dose of gore and terror. From an axe-wielding Santa to an army of green-skinned troublemakers taking over a small town, horror has embraced our hallowed time of joy, dressing it up in a colorfully-wrapped box of murder and mayhem. But very few have come close to the hilariously campy and chilly ghoul fest that is Michael Dougherty's Krampus.

What is 'Krampus' About?

"I just want Christmas to be like it used to," laments young Max Engel (Emjay Anthony) to his dysfunctional family. Chastised by his parents Tom (Adam Scott) and Sarah (Toni Collette) for fighting a bully during a nativity play, the poor kid longs for the old days when everyone remembered the true spirit of Christmas and pleads with his parents and sister, Beth (Stefania LaVie Owen), to embrace the holiday again. But that may not happen when his crass Uncle Howard (David Koechner) and Aunt Linda (Allison Tolman) show up with crotchety, alcoholic Aunt Dorothy (Conchata Ferrell), his tomboy cousins Jordan and Stevie (Queenie Samuel and Lolo Owen), and sugar-obsessed Howie Jr. (Maverick Flack). The only kindness in the home comes from Omi (Krista Stadler), Max's Austrian grandmother, who bakes traditional desserts and shares her grandson's view. But when Stevie and Jordan read Max's embarrassing letter to Santa out loud during dinner - and exposes the family's unspoken turmoil - his hope evaporates. Retreating to his room, Max angrily tears his letter to pieces. At that moment, the house is beset by a raging blizzard and the goat-like demon Krampus descends on the family, picking them off one at a time with the assistance of his diabolical little helpers. Omi, fearful after encountering Krampus as a child, calls him, "The shadow of Saint Nicholas. Come not to reward, but to punish." It seems the Engel's have been naughty this year, and punishment had indeed arrived.

A Film About Family and Tradition

The twin themes in the film - family and tradition - are front and center in every scene, thanks to the diligent, inventive screenplay by Todd Casey, Zach Shields, and Dougherty himself. You can't pick your family, a notion that is never more apparent than during the biggest holiday of the year. Tradition is a by-product of family, and with no family, the traditions suffer. The holidays can be hell, an idea hilariously introduced in the film's slow-motion opening scene, where hundreds of shoppers savagely fight their way through a department store sale to Bing Crosby's "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." It establishes the tone immediately. The juxtaposition makes the audience laugh - and maybe even shake their heads - knowing what they're seeing is so true it hurts. This, in turn, sets up our introduction to the Engels as we witness Max shoving fake snow in the face of his adversary in front of a hundred spectators. This family will experience their own hilarious chaos, and we can't wait to see it. But as the film progresses, we watch as the group bands together to survive, their measly problems discarded as they show their love for one another in the face of death.

The performances are terrific. Adam Scott and Toni Collette have stellar chemistry as husband and wife. David Koechner, known for Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, is always a great addition to any comedy. Even his serious lines bleed laughs. After Scott's character saves his life during a close call, he remarks, "Tom, I just want to say I'm sorry for thinking you were a spineless dick all these years." Ferrell has her own great moments, the first words out of her mouth as she walks through the door being, "Where's the nog? I need to get merry!" Later, as she criticizes Collette's decorating choices, she unapologetically lashes out with, "What are you, now? A jew?" The "holidays can be hell" theme is also embellished with an array of funny screenwriting, from Collette noticing a store Santa staring at her daughter's ass in an old family photo to LaVie Owen's boyfriend using a snowman-shaped bong.

The Cinematography Brings Out the Merry Terror

Image via Universal Pictures

Where the film really excels is in its bleak and frozen cinematography by Jules O' Loughlin. Doused in blues, reds, and greens, you can almost feel the winter chill radiating off the screen. As a flashback reveals Omi's dark childhood midway through, we're treated to an animated segment that harkens back to holiday classics like 1964's Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The tone is perfect, sporting a great mix of fear and fun. The terror dolled out by Krampus's minions is just the right mix of creep and humor, from killer toys - including a fanged teddy bear, a demonic angel ornament, and some very naughty gingerbread men - to chain-rattling elves hidden behind carnival masks. One of the film's best scenes sees a hook bated with gingerbread dangle down the chimney to ensnare always-hungry Howie Jr. The visuals are dark and delectable while simultaneously embracing the holiday theme. Krampus himself is a truly terrifying visage. He's the Devil disguised as Saint Nick, chained and howling and horned, his own face always hidden behind a decrepit Santa mask.

With almost no gore but engaging visuals, and a hilarious story packed with fun-filled frights, Michael Dougherty's PG-13 holiday horror romp earns its place among other scary family fare like Hocus Pocus and Beetlejuice. Krampus is and always will be a highly entertaining foray and a welcome addition to holiday viewing. Not to mention the built-in bonus it sports as a cautionary tale for both adults and kids. Keep tradition alive, love your family, and don't be naughty. Because if you fail...you better watch out.