There’s something eerily enjoyable about horror movies set around Christmas time. Fans of the genre would definitely agree. It’s kind of fun to watch spine-chilling, blood-curdling tales of monsters and dark elements, while the world outside is aglow in festive spirits. There are quite a few such movies that we can say are worthwhile to be watched as a holiday ritual every year. 2015’s Krampus makes it to that list. It’s essentially a Christmas horror comedy revolving around the titular demon who takes over a suburban neighborhood, with a particular target on the Engel family. Set against the backdrop of the brightest festival of the year, the film creates a grim atmosphere with scary creatures and gory fun.

Based on the eponymous character found in Austro-Bavarian folklore, Krampus is directed and written by Michael Dougherty, along with Todd Casey and Zach Shields. The movie also features an ensemble cast with Toni Collette, Adam Scott, David Koechner, Allison Tolman, Conchata Ferrell, Emjay Anthony, Stefania LaVie Owen, with Krista Stadler, with Gideon Emery as the voice of Krampus, alongside many others.

Although Krampus didn’t quite receive high critical acclaim, it was a huge box office success and became an instant hit among fans of unconventional holiday horror. It even went on to be nominated at the Empire Awards and Saturn Awards for Best Horror Film of the year. Prior to the release of the movie, an original graphic novel titled, Krampus: Shadow of Saint Nicholas, was published by Legendary Entertainment, and features stories by Dougherty, Casey, and Shields, followed by a line of collectible merchandise. Krampus has managed to establish itself as a must-watch holiday movie and in a decade or so might become a classic that we would watch as an annual ritual. So here's how to watch it.

When Was Krampus Released?

Krampus premiered in Los Angeles on November 30, 2015, followed by a nationwide release on December 4, 2015.

Is Krampus Available on Streaming?

Krampus is available for streaming online on Peacock. You can check out the movie on the service's website or download the streaming app on any smart device, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and gaming consoles. But wherever you want to watch this dark holiday movie, you will need a subscription to the streaming service. Peacock boasts a huge library of original and curated content from all across the NBC Network and the subscription gives you unlimited access to shows, movies, sports, and live events. There are two plans to choose from: the Premium Plan, which includes ads, costs $4.99, and the Premium Plus Plan, which is free of ads, costs $9.99. You can also check with your cable provider for a bundle offer on Peacock. Krampus is also available for streaming on other platforms like Direct TV, Fubo TV, and USA Network.

Is Krampus Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

Is Krampus Available on Blu-ray and DVD?

The DVD and Blu-ray of Krampus were released on April 26, 2016, a year after its theatrical premiere. In the UK, the DVD/Blu-ray was released in the same year in December. In 2021, an unrated, extended version of the film was released on December 7, in 4K and Blu-ray formats, with the title Krampus: The Naughty Cut. This latest release features bonus content like interviews, commentaries from the creators, and other featurettes. The special edition is also four minutes longer than the theatrical version. You can order The Naughty Cut on Amazon with the following link:

What Is Krampus About?

In Austro-Bavarian folklore, Krampus is a horned, anthropomorphic figure associated with the Christmas season, and dates back to pre-Christian Alpine traditions. The name most likely comes from the Bavarian word "krampn" meaning dead/rotten, or it could also be from the German word, "Kramp/krampen" meaning claw. In the folk legends, the creature is an associate of Santa Claus/Saint Nicholas who scares naughty children or children who misbehaved all year. Along with Santa, Krampus is said to visit children every year on the night of December 5, when Santa gifts fruits, nuts, and chocolates to the nice kids, while Krampus punishes the naughty ones with birch rods.

In the 2015 film, the titular monster takes some elements of the folk character, where he is all set to punish a family because they have not been nice. The Engels are a successful but very dysfunctional family. Around Christmastime, with extended family visiting, there’s constant squabbling and quarreling among the members. Max, the family’s little boy is disheartened by the persisting negativity and loses his spirit for Christmas. This awakens Krampus and unleashes his wrath on naughty children. In this case, it’s the entire family. As the demonic creature takes over the neighborhood and starts attacking the family members, one by one, the Engels must stick together to save themselves and each other.

More Horror Movies Based on the Krampus Myth

The story of Krampus is not limited to the eponymous 2015 movie. The Alpine folk character, otherwise also known as the Christmas Devil, has found itself as the subject of several Christmas horror films.

In 2013, a direct-to-video film titled Krampus: The Christmas Devil was released. It follows Jeremy, a local cop, who is on a search for the yuletide demon that kills naughty children. Jeremy must find and kill him first before his daughter becomes the next target. Written and directed by Jason Hull, this movie was followed by a sequel called Krampus: The Devil Returns, released in 2016. Also written and directed by Hull, the plot of this movie takes off five years from the previous one, where Krampus is still on the loose and once again Jeremy is in pursuit and stops the demon once and for all.

In 2015, the same year as Dougherty’s eponymous horror comedy, indie filmmaker Robert Conway made another horror movie called Krampus: The Reckoning. It was released as a direct-to-video film. The plot follows a little girl, Zoe, who has only one friend – the demonic Krampus. Her psychologist attempts to understand and unravel the link between her and the mythological creature when he is unleashed on their town, killing all the naughty people. In 2016, Conway made another movie, titled Krampus Unleashed, but not related to the 2015 film. The plot of this film follows a dysfunctional family and a group of treasure hunters who unearth the ancient demon while searching for a fortune in the American Southwest.

