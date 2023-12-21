The Big Picture Krampus: The Christmas Devil is a bizarrely hilarious B-movie that is perfect for a festive gathering with friends.

The film's lack of budget and odd filmmaking choices add to its charm and make it even funnier to watch.

With a disjointed and nonsensical plot, bizarre characters, and awkward performances, Krampus: The Christmas Devil is a bonkers but entertaining Christmas horror movie experience.

Out of all the film categories out there, perhaps the strangest, most niche subgenre is the world of "so bad it's good" cinema. Why would you want to watch something objectively bad? It's pretty simple: To get inebriated on your favorite (legal) substances with friends and watch a bizarre piece of filmmaking that leads to some of the most beautifully hilarious and surreal movie-going experiences you can get. With that being said, the line between "so bad it's good" and just plain unwatchable is a blurry one. It's hard to explain what makes the badness of classics such as The Room or Birdemic enjoyable compared to the mediocrity of something like Robert De Niro's Hide And Seek, which is why we bad film enjoyers must seek out good-bad movies through rumors and recommendations. They're not exactly well-known, well-marketed films after all... Luckily for you, dear reader, we come with a prime recommendation of an untapped goldmine of good-bad cinema, perfect to gather around and laugh at with friends this Christmas: Krampus: The Christmas Devil. No, not the 2015 Toni Collette one.

So why is something like Krampus: The Christmas Devil enjoyable if it's so bizarrely made? Well, the best examples of the good-bad movie category are films that are completely genuine in their attempt at making quality cinema but don't have the filmmaking chops or budget to back it up, giving a wonderful sense of earnestness that makes films like Fateful Findings or Hard Ticket To Hawaii so damn funny. Krampus: The Christmas Devil fits this description perfectly, and seeing as it's Christmas time, 'tis the season to be jolly! So, what better way to get in the festive spirit than laughing at a strange, surreal, and no-budget stab at Christmas horror? Krampus: The Christmas Devil is a tour de force of bizarre filmmaking across the board from sound to set, and sitting at a beautiful 1.6 out of 10 on IMDb with very little coverage on the Internet in general. (Always a great sign when seeking out a good-bad movie.)

What Happens in 'Krampus: The Christmas Devil'?

To summarize Krampus: The Christmas Devil's Fever Dream would be difficult. Hell, even the filmmakers appear to lose the thread as we go off on wildly unrelated tangents and subplots that can only be described as side quests. Either way, let's see what we can do. The film follows the investigations of a completely original protagonist: A rugged cop with a dark past and a drinking problem. Our guy is called Jeremy Duffin (A.J Leslie) and is haunted by memories of his childhood kidnapping by a St. Nick-looking character who tried to drown him in a lake. Jeremy is still trying to catch the culprit 30-something years later.

The kids of Jeremy's town begin to disappear once more, and he believes it could be his childhood assailant making his nefarious return. Worse yet, Jeremy begins to investigate the possibility of the mystery man being a folkloric demon related to Christmas and Santa himself. Meanwhile, we follow the escapades of the killer, who turns out to be — you guessed it — Krampus the Christmas Devil! But in a twist to the creature's folkloric origins, Krampus is Santa's literal brother, and it's Santa himself (Paul Ferm) who commands Krampus to kidnap naughty children. Krampus and Santa share a wonderfully cozy little evil lair with candles, chained-up naked women, and children in cages, adding a tasteful touch of decor. Why do Santa and his bro keep naked women chained in their lair next to the naughty children? Not clear, but let's not dwell on that too much. Through the pair's brotherly dynamic, Krampus is shown as a shy, introverted little brother to Santa's foul-mouthed, shouting extrovertedness. This is exemplified as Santa essentially bullies naughty kids in cages until making them cry, calling them "naughty little shits."

Krampus and Santa Are Evil Brothers Out For Blood

So, with St. Nick and his demon brother out on the prowl for naughty children to put in cages and call names, it's up to Jeremy Duffin and his fellow AR-15-wielding cops to go out into the woods and hunt them down. They somehow locate Krampus only to fall victim to his superhuman strength and wicked weaponry, getting hit so hard that, on camera, it looks like Krampus' attacks don't even come close to contact. After this defeat, Krampus vows to take Jeremy's teenage daughter from him. How will Jeremy stop the monster? Well, he kinda just does stuff, like taking really, really long showers or drives while hallucinating about Krampus attacking him by lightly placing his hands around his neck. This disjointed, plotless feeling remains until the film throws a completely different story in to liven things up towards the end: A serial killer pedophile called Hatt (Bill Oberst Jr), who was once arrested by Jeremy, is free and looking for revenge. This half-assed attempt at a Joker impersonation commits a home invasion on Jeremy and co., threatening his wife and daughter with the help of a gang he put together in prison. (You know, because pedophiles are so popular with their fellow inmates that they can turn them into loyal henchmen.)

Everything culminates in a disjointed, weird-ass, surreal, and nonsensical ending as St. Nick, Krampus, Hatt, and his henchmen all descend on Jeremy's home in a final showdown. It ends with what was likely intended as a harrowing final shot but ended up being sleazy, tasteless, and tone-deaf: Jeremy defeats Hatt and his henchmen but is unable to stop St. Nick and his brother from taking his daughter. To close, we are taken back to the brother's evil lair, where we see Krampus with Jeremy's daughter chained up, getting uncomfortably close to a demon-on-teenager sex scene before cutting to the credits. The "film" is over, and you, as an audience member, sit befuddled, confused, and (I hope) highly entertained through inebriation and comradery with the friends you subjected to the fever dream that is Krampus: The Christmas Devil.

‘Krampus: The Christmas Devil’ Is a Bizarre but Hilarious B-Movie

​​​​​​In a horror subgenre that relies on the bombastic visual excess of Christmas contrasted with the unrelenting carnage of the over-the-top villains, Krampus: The Christmas Devil takes its slasher, literally Santa Klaus' magical evil brother, and dresses him in a budget Father Christmas outfit and the first monster mask that the prop department could find. Krampus also comes armed with an "iconic" weapon, as any good slasher should: a hilariously cute, plastic-looking chain. Krampus swings the chain over his head like the hefty hammer of Thor, but it looks like it'd snap if lightly sneezed on, making it all the funnier when clumsy low-framerate jump cuts try and make it look like Krampus is sending dudes flying with his pummeling swings. When Krampus hunts down and kidnaps naughty children, even considering how child death is the most harrowing part of most horrors, the infanticide here is just funny. Krampus clumsily throws child actors (who look bored, not scared) into the shallow part of a quaint little lake, or he leaves them in a cage to be verbally bullied by a drunk, hobo-looking St. Nick.

To top it all off, every one of Krampus' kills and kidnappings, which seem to be, at the very least, attempting to replicate the "stalk and kill" sequences of classic slashers, end up being hilariously awkward, with stunt work, acting, and cinematography that would make Tommy Wiseau want to shoot a retake. We're given these shots and performances on the back of a soundtrack mostly consisting of cheesy butt-rock instrumentals straight out of Facebook meat-searing videos, as well as camera quality that ranges from Season 1 of World's Funniest Home Videos to Zoom meetings on a bad connection. Finally, the script is so unintentionally, uncomfortably funny, as if The U.S Office's Michael Scott attempted to write the dialogue. Some highlight lines and deliveries are Santa walking in on his demon brother harassing a naked woman and nonchalantly saying "the fuck, bro?" while shrugging his shoulders, or the serial killer Hatt screaming "Where is heeeeeee?" in Jeremy's daughter's face with the pitch of nails on a chalkboard.

The most accurate description of Krampus: The Christmas Devil would be a Christmas-themed police procedural and a slasher. Try to imagine Eric Bana's supernatural police investigation horror Deliver Us From Evil mixed with a Christmas horror — a popular subgenre in its own right, with exemplars like Black Christmas, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Gremlins. Now, picture that somewhat ambitious mix of niche subgenres and clashing tones and get it hammered on tequila, take it to a back alley, and bash it over the head with a stocking until giving it a Christmas-themed concussion. Only then can you begin to imagine what the watching experience of Krampus: The Christmas Devil​ is like.

Krampus: The Christmas Devil is available to watch on Roku in the U.S.

