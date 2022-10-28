Dan Harmon's animation repertoire continues to grow with his new series Krapopolis, which was recently unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. From the creator of the sci-fi animated series Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites comes a whole new show that takes it back to Ancient Greece. Since June 2020, Harmon has had the series in development after signing a deal with Fox Entertainment. The show will be produced by the animation studio Bento Box Entertainment. Harmon serves as the show's executive producer alongside Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman), who is set to be the showrunner. Krapopolis is also a notably unique project that will be the first animated network television series curated on the blockchain. The decision falls in line with Fox and Bento Box Entertainment's expansion into the NFT business. The show's official site already has exclusive NFTs called "Krap Chickens" that people can start buying to gain access to gated content, merchandise, giveaways, and even vote on certain details that will affect the show through its episodes.

Greek mythology has been the subject of many adaptions through media due to its rich and practically limitless lore that has been passed down through history. It only makes sense for Harmon to base Krapopolis around this setting as the world and material are ubiquitously known and hold endless potential storylines for the series. It's also refreshing to see him apply his well-known roots of comedy to this adaption of Greek mythology. It can be a rarity to see these adaptions through a comic lens besides a few notable exceptions like Disney's Hercules. Earlier this month, the series even scored a surprising early renewal for a second season ahead of its 2023 debut. Until then, this helpful guide will show you everything we know so far about Krapopolis.

The animated series is due to premiere on the Fox channel in May 2023 as part of a new Monday night animation time slot. However, a special preview of the first episode will air on November 27, 2022, ahead of its planned debut. Here's the link to the show's landing page on fox.com.

Is There a Krapopolis Trailer?

Though the series was first previewed at San Diego Comic-Con this year, no official trailer has been released yet. Instead, a sneak peek was revealed showing a scene from the upcoming first episode. The sneak peek depicts Tyrannis at a city meeting where the citizens are currently facing an issue with a Medusa figure who is turning innocent people into stone. The family dynamics are shown briefly as Tyrannis tries to find a solution with some disastrous results. We've also seen a video that introduces the show's NFTs, which you can see below:

What Is Krapopolis About?

At the heart of many Harmon projects is the dysfunctional family dynamic filled with an eccentric ensemble of characters who navigate arbitrary shenanigans together. Krapopolis follows the mythical setting of a city in Ancient Greece that is run by a young human king named Tyrannis. Beside him and ready to help him lead this city of people to success is his strange family of monsters and deities. Through the episodes, Tyrannis will also come across several Greek mythological figures who will pose various situations as strange as the folklore tales that are told about them. Harmon has further clarified that the series will not so much be "a retelling of events" but rather "revisiting" certain characters or elements that will interact with the show's main original ensemble. The official synopsis from Fox is as follows:

KRAPOPOLIS is an animated comedy set in mythical Ancient Greece from creator Dan Harmon. Centered on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

Who's In the Krapopolis Cast?

Dan Harmon has a true affinity for wrangling impressive casts for many of his projects. Krapopolis is no exception with some cast members who have recognizable and iconic voices that appear to suit their characters very well. Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd) stars as the mortal king Tyrannis, who is trying his best to run a city in Ancient Greece. His mother, an alcoholic goddess named Deliria, is voiced by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), while his father, a crude "mantitaur" (half centaur and half manticore) named Shlub, is voiced by Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows). Deliria hints that her whole family is pretty much like her in the sneak peek and appears to not be very keen on the whole "running a city" thing. Meanwhile, Shlub is an artist who's never paid for anything in his life, so they're a lovely pair.

Other supporting characters that were presented in the first clip include Tyrannis' half-brother, Hippocampus, a hybrid fish human who is fascinated with slightly unethical scientific discovery, voiced by Duncan Trussell (The Midnight Gospel). Additionally, Tyrannis' half-sister, Stupendous, is a not-so-bright but powerful warrior played by Pam Murphy (Mapleworth Murders). She's the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, which apparently made her a very strong human who doesn't really think twice before chopping off a monster's head.

Just like Harmon's other shows, Krapopolis certainly sets up an eventual integration of more characters built from different corners of its world that can be voiced by various guest stars. During the SDCC panel for the show, he reportedly confirmed that some guest stars for Season 1 include Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Jane Lynch (Glee), Amber Stevens West (Ghosted), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Dave Franco (Now You See Me). Recently at a New York Comic-Con panel, Harmon also reportedly confirmed the guest appearances of Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as the goddess Athena, Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Joel McHale (Community), and Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants), all in currently undisclosed roles. And finally, Ben Stiller (Zoolander) is set to guest star as Prometheus.