Dan Harmon's Krapopolis has been renewed for a third season at Fox, according to Variety. If you're wondering why you've never heard of the series, it's because it hasn't even aired its first episode yet. The series was announced in May of 2021, as part of a deal between Harmon and the network. Fox must be really impressed with what they've seen from the upcoming show due to how they first renewed it for a second season back in October. It is very uncommon for a television show to score one, let alone multiple renewals before their debut, which might raise the fans' expectations for Harmon's latest project.

There's plenty to look forward to when it comes to Krapopolis, as the show has a stacked voice cast ready to bring life to its brand-new characters. Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy and Duncan Trussell will be starring in the upcoming show, which will count with Jordan Young as an executive producer. Given how Young has worked in productions such as BoJack Horseman in the past, Fox seems to be trying to give their new animated series a voice of its own, so it has a chance to compete in a densely populated market.

Some of Dan Harmon's Animated Efforts

Harmon's most popular animated show is Rick and Morty, the comedy about a grandfather who travels across the multiverse with his grandson, so they can live silly adventures that, more often than not, end in bloody and explosive battles. Recently, the series went through a major overhaul due to the removal of Justin Roiland from the cast and the creative team due to the serious charges pressed against him. Roiland voiced both of the titular characters, which will be recast for the show's upcoming seventh season. In a multiverse full of variants, there can be multiple solutions to go around the main voices problem.

Solar Opposites was going to be developed at Fox before being shelved. After the series seemed hopeless, Hulu opted for producing episodes for the show, creating another animated hit for Harmon. Opposites centers around a family of aliens who crash-land on Earth and are forced to stay here, even if the whole family is not on board with the idea. Perhaps the fact that Fox let go one of Harmon's projects, and it ended up proving to be successful with another network, influeced the idea of renewing Krapopolis so prematurely. Time will tell if Dan Harmon can find another animated gold mine.

