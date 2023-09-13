The Big Picture Hannah Waddingham embraces the comedic cruelty and mercurial nature of her character in Krapopolis, Deliria, who is unpredictable and capable of both comforting her son and causing havoc.

The talented cast of Krapopolis, including Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, and Matt Berry, bring their comedic prowess to the dysfunctional family of gods and monsters, creating an entertaining dynamic.

Despite Deliria's questionable love for her son and her tendency to harm her worshipers, she still supports the mortals' efforts in her own unique way, adding complexity to her character.

Less than two weeks remain before Dan Harmon's new animated comedy Krapopolis premieres and Fox is ready to introduce the gods and goddesses amid Tyrannis' (Richard Ayoade) dysfunctional family. A new featurette puts the spotlight on Deliria, the mortal king's alcoholic mother with a penchant for temper tantrums voiced by Hannah Waddingham. The Ted Lasso breakout star joined Harmon to shed some light on her "delicious" new role and express just how perfect a fit it is for her.

Waddingham revels in the comedic cruelty and mercurial nature of Deliria who's just as capable of comforting cutesy pet names her son as she is of sending a plague of locusts to her people on a whim. Even her love for her son is in question when she threatens him and claims his only purpose is to get her more worshipers. While Waddingham credits Harmon for giving her plenty of hilarious material to work with, the Rick and Morty co-creator gave props to his star for shaping Deliria as they recorded. The goddess is described as "unapologetic" and Waddingham gives her an attitude to fit her behavior and make her all the more fun to watch.

Krapopolis will primarily focus on Tyrannis as he tries his best to run one of the world's first cities, but Deliria figures out how to play a big role as part of his messy family of gods and monsters helping him keep things afloat (assuming they don't kill each other). Along with his subjects, the young king looks to build a proper empire and bring civilization as a whole forward in the process. While Deliria is very "old school" and just as likely to harm her worshipers as help them, she's still supportive of the mortals' efforts in her own way.

Image via FOX

'Krapopolis' Boasts a Godlike Cast

Rounding out Tyrannis's immediate family unit is What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry who once again reunites with his frequent collaborator and fellow IT Crowd star Ayoade to play his half-manticore, half-minotaur father Shlub. Duncan Trussell is also aboard as Tyrannis's half-brother Hippocampus along with Pam Murphy as Stupendous, his half-sister. The guest cast, too, is absolutely godlike, featuring Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, and David Cross. Other notable guest stars include Keith David, Chris Hardwick, Tim Meadows, Bobby Moynihan, Jim Rash, Rob Riffle, Tim Robinson, Michael Urie, Alanna Ubach, and Amber Stevens West.

Barring any reversals, Krapopolis is secured for a long run on Fox after earning a renewal through Season 3. That's a lot of confidence to show in a series that has yet to air an episode, but Harmon is a proven comedic hitmaker between Rick and Morty and Community. With such a talented cast headlined by Ayoade, Waddingham, and Berry, there's hope this dysfunctional family, which Harmon has been developing since 2020, will enjoy a fruitful run on Fox.

Krapopolis premieres on September 24. Check out the featurette below.