It has been a memorable week at San Diego Comic Con thus far. While most of the focus has been on the latest news coming from DC and Marvel, there has been a lot of exciting news surrounding the world of television. One of the more intriguing upcoming series is coming from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon titled Krapopolis. Even though the series is premiering on Fox in 2023, animation fans got their first sneak peek at SDCC on Saturday.

The animated series drenched in ancient Greek mythology follows “a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.” The sneak peek opens up with some funny narration making a joke about humanity's lack of knowledge about the world before it could “be screened at Comic Con”. However, mankind eventually got around to building cities which leads us into this sneak peek. The scene in the preview focuses on Tyrannis who is the mortal son of a goddess, voiced by Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), hosting a city meeting about dealing with Medusa. He’s trying to make a city that lives up to his father’s name who just so happens to be the King of Krapopolis. However, he can’t do that with Medusa turning everyone into stone. His negotiator can’t catch a break either as we see the hilarious aftermath of him turning to stone.

Some highlights of the clip include Deliria, Tyrannis’ self-destructive goddess mother voiced by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), being frustrated with humans' fear of death, a town's member getting their eyes burnt off by ancient technology-enhanced eyewear, and Medusa’s severed head accidentally turning the whole town into stone. This show's humor is definitely going to stem from how incompetent the city of Krapopolis hilariously is and the Rick and Morty “anything goes” random comedic style can be felt throughout this preview.

Image via AniDom

Krapopolis will have a special sneak preview on Fox November 27, 2022, before the series makes its official debut on the network in 2023. Also, that’s not all as the series’ website is now live. You can get exclusive digital goodies including a Krap Chicken NFT and you can enter to win a trip to actual Greece as well. If this SDCC preview is any indication, Krapopolis is going to be another endlessly zany, entertaining, and very adult animated series from Harmon. The Ancient Greek setting and the premise of the town trying to live in harmony while at the mercy of the gods has a ton of fun potential. While we wait for our extended look at Krapopolis later this year, you can view the full SDCC sneak peek down below.