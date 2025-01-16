Kraven the Hunter has been more of the hunted when it comes to the baying anger of fans, with the film torn apart by critics and audiences members alike. Because of this poor reception, the film has failed to make the impact it would've imagined at the box office, turning in a poor $59 million to date after almost five weeks in theaters. At no point during that run has the film finished first or even second on any given day, managing to scoop third in the box office daily rankings just four times, with three coming on each day of its opening weekend.

However, despite all that and based on the movie's current trajectory, it's still likely to reach the $60 million mark by the end of this weekend, with this the last milestone the movie will hit before it exits theaters for good. This is despite the film already being able to pre-order for a digital release, with it unlikely that VOD sales will help bridge the gap between the film's current financial position and its reported $110 million budget.

'Kraven the Hunter' Has Proven Unpopular With Critics

Given Kraven the Hunter's 16% Rotten Tomatoes critical score, it won't come as much of a surprise to learn that the film has been almost universally panned. From a poor central performance from Aaron Taylor-Johnson to a derivative plot, the movie has come under fire from all corners of the globe, which has played its part in the flick's poor performance at the box office. The news that this movie will be the last of this Sony superhero experiment will likely bring the first bout of positivity to fans of the franchise, with Kraven the Hunter ending this era in Sony's history on a particularly sour note. In Aidan Kelley's review for Collider, he said:

"With a whopping five poorly critically received movies in a row, Kraven the Hunter really should have been the last attempt to right the ship. Instead, the film repeats the exact same mistakes that have been pointed out over and over again since the first Venom film. It's almost like a worst-hits compilation of all those movies' mistakes, with the poorly conceived idea of Venom, the barely coherent story of Morbius, and the baffling technical problems of Madame Web."

Kraven the Hunter is set to surpass one last $60 million milestone at the box office this weekend. You can still just about catch the movie in theaters right now.

3 10 Kraven the Hunter Kraven the Hunter explores the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff, known as Kraven, as he navigates his tumultuous relationship with his father, Nikolai. This path of vengeance sets Kraven on a journey to become a formidable hunter with a reputation for fearsome brutality. Release Date December 13, 2024 Director J.C. Chandor Cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson , Russell Crowe , Alessandro Nivola , Fred Hechinger , Ariana DeBose , Christopher Abbott Levi Miller , Chi Lewis-Parry , Billy Barratt , Jessica Zhou , Michael Shaeffer , Dritan Kastrati , Greg Kolpakchi , Elander Moore , Filiz Fairweather , Duran Fulton Brown , Alex Skarbek , Rachel Handshaw , Preslav Shipkaliev , Murat Seven , Robert Ryan Runtime 127 Minutes Writers Art Marcum , Richard Wenk , Matt Holloway Expand

