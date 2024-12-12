Kraven the Hunter reportedly marks the end of Sony Pictures' attempt to fashion a movie franchise based on Spider-Man characters sans Spider-Man. But apart from being the bloodiest entry in this franchise, it also looks to dive into the psyche of Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Sergei "Kraven" Kravinoff, including his relationship with the mysterious Calypso (Ariana DeBose). While most of Kraven the Hunter's trailers have either been dedicated to showcasing the feud between Kraven and his father Nikolai (Russell Crowe) or iconic Spider-Man villain the Rhino (Alessandro Nivola), Calypso deserves a special mention as she'd wind up becoming one of the few people who came close to killing Spider-Man.

Calypso Has a Romantic and Spiritual Connection to Kraven

First appearing in Amazing Spider-Man #209 by Denny O'Neil and Alan Weiss, Calypso was originally depicted as a voodoo priestess and Kraven's lover. She even concocted the special potion that Kraven drank before his hunts, which gave him the strength and speed to overpower his prey. Calypso also had a tendency to stoke the fires of Kraven's hatred towards Spider-Man, urging him to kill the web-slinger. But this eventually went too far; during the infamous "Kraven's Last Hunt" storyline by J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck, Kraven would finally triumph over Spidey, shooting the wall-crawling hero and burying him alive...then taking his own life shortly after.

This didn't deter Calypso, who sought to complete the task her lover started. In Todd McFarlane's Spider-Man: Torment, she sacrifices her younger sister to increase her magical powers and takes control of Curt Connors, aka the Lizard. Spidey manages to barely stay one step ahead of the feral Lizard, and it doesn't help that Calypso's magic also screws with his head, causing him to hallucinate a dead Kraven taunting him. Finally, Spider-Man brought a building crashing down on Calypso and the Lizard — but she'd eventually survive, using her voodoo skills to craft herself a new body. Calypso ironically would meet her end at the hands of Kraven's son, Aloysha, who would go on to serve as an ally to Spider-Man.

‘Spider-Man: The Animated Series’ Features a Character Influenced by Calypso

Kraven the Hunter will technically be Calypso's first appearance in live-action, but a previous Spider-Man project features a character heavily inspired by her. That character is Dr. Mariah Crawford, who appeared in Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Mariah met Kraven during an expedition in Africa, and fell for him; when he was severely wounded by a pack of hyenas, she had no choice but to treat him with an experimental serum. The serum saved Kraven's life, but transformed him into a feral beast; Spider-Man helped save Kraven and reunited him with Mariah. Later, Mariah would help Spidey when his powers started transforming him into a hideous spider-like beast. She'd also gain powers of her own but struggled to control the feral side that broke out during her transformation.

It's very clear from the romantic relationship and creating the serum that Mariah is based on Calypso. Kraven even calls her "Calypso" as a pet name! However, Mariah is a scientist while Calypso is a sorceress. Instead of driving Kraven to fight Spider-Man, Mariah was dedicated to saving him. Mariah's presence, alongside the appearance of Morbius and Madame Web, continues to show how Spider-Man: The Animated Series beat a lot of Spider-Man movies to the punch.

'Kraven The Hunter' Plays Coy About Calypso's Role

The official trailer for Kraven the Hunter sees Kraven meeting Calypso, and her bearing witness to his hunting skills — though there are no hints of her magical abilities from the comics. DeBose has remained mum about details, though she told NBC News that Kraven the Hunter will traffic in shades of grey:

"No matter how you view him, I don’t necessarily use the word ‘villain’ to describe him. I don’t necessarily use the word ‘hero’ to describe him...This film is all about motives and understanding why these characters are doing what they’re doing,"

Based on DeBose's comments, it looks like J.C Chandor and Richard Wenk are attempting to add more depth to Kraven and Calypso than what we saw in the comics. Whether that depth plays out on screen remains to be seen, but at least Sony will close out its Spider-Man-less films with an introduction to an underrated villain.

Kraven the Hunter prowls into theaters on December 13, 2024.

