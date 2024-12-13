Sony's Spider-Man Universe has had quite a busy year and if the rumors are to be believed, it may be its last. From the release of Madame Web back in February to the recent debut of the final film in the Venom trilogy, Venom: The Last Dance, this is the first year that Sony's particular brand of Marvel films has released more movies than the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which only had Deadpool & Wolverine in 2024 (not including series like Disney+'s Agatha All Along). Sony's final major release of 2024 will be J.C. Chandor's Kraven the Hunter, debuting exclusively in theaters on December 13, 2024.

Kraven the Hunter will follow the popular Spider-Man antagonist in his quest to become the most skilled and feared hunter in the world. Kraven's complicated relationship with his father, Nikolai Kravinoff, will also be explored, as the two have conflicting ideologies that will clash with Kraven's gory path of vengeance. If you wish to know more about the faces you'll meet in Kraven the Hunter, continue reading for a more in-depth look at each of Kraven's complex characters and the actors who portray them.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven the Hunter