The last couple of months have been full of casting news for Sony Pictures’ upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Spider-Man villain. Now the cast is growing by one more as Deadline is reporting that Pan star Levi Miller has been cast in a currently unknown role.

Kraven the Hunter is set to take the fan-favorite villain and give him the anti-hero treatment, in the same way, that the Venom films and the recent Morbius have for those characters. Kraven is a Russian man who seeks to prove himself to be the greatest hunter in the world. The exact plot that the film will be following has yet to be announced, but it is said to take place in the Sony Marvel film universe alongside Venom and Morbius.

Miller is best known to audiences for playing the role of Peter Pan in 2015’s Pan, opposite Hugh Jackman. His other credits include fantasy adventure film A Wrinkle in Time, thriller American Exit, and sports drama Streamline.

Miller will be joining a star-studded cast in the film. Foremost, Taylor-Johnson is playing the title character. The film will also feature recent Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose as Calypso, another marvel supervillain who is often seen as a partner and love interest for Kraven. Additionally, The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger will appear as another Spider-man villain, and Kraven’s half-brother, Chameleon, and Catch-22 star Christopher Abbott will be playing the film’s villain in The Foreigner, an assassin and mercenary who in the comics is often clashing with Spider-man. The film will also star Academy Award winner Russell Crowe and The Many Saints of Newark star Alessandro Nivola in currently unknown roles. With a large catalog of Spider-Man characters at Sony’s disposal, and a willingness to use obscure characters like Calypso and The Foreigner, it is anyone’s guess who we may end up seeing Miller play.

The film is being directed by Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor from a script written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk, based on the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Marcum and Holloway are a writing team that has previously written films like Iron Man, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Uncharted together. Wenk has previously written a number of actions films like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and The Equalizer. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will be serving as producers.

Kraven the Hunter is currently slated to be released in theaters on January 13, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.

