As far as superhero movies go, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter was a big dud for Sony’s Spider-Man character-based universe. While the studio hasn’t seen a hit outside the Tom Hardy-led Venom franchise and animated Spider-Verse franchise, after making numerous live-action movies like Madame Web, Morbius – the interconnected universe came to a halt to rethink its movie strategies. However, a new concept art shows a connection between Kraven and Venom, which would have excited fans.

The art shared by artist Jules Darriulat on Instagram sees our favorite symbiote lying defeated on a battleground, the artist explained in the caption, it’s “an environment shot done for a cancelled sequence from Kraven the hunter.” Seems like the studio probably had a post-credit scene plan to connect the two movies as in the post-credit scene of Venom: The Last Dance hinted at the arrival of Knull himself. What would have transpired will always be a mystery for the fans, but they’d love to know for sure.

What’s 'Kraven The Hunter' About?

Directed by JC Chandor, Karven The Hunter showcases an origin story for fan favorite comic book villain. We meet a young Sergei, whose complex relationship with his father starts him down a path of vengeance. And motivates him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared. The red band trailer for the film had fans’ hopes up but somehow the hype did not translate at the box office.

The film was a box-office failure, grossing $59.4 million worldwide on a budget of $110–130 million. In contrast, Dakota Johnson-led Madame Web grossed over $100 million worldwide, and Jared Leto-led Morbius grossed over $167 million worldwide. Kraven has 17 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, while interestingly, the audience score is as high as 74 percent. The feature is action packed, with good performance by its lead star but falls short of a decent origin story and special effects.

Along with Taylor-Johnson the movie also cast Ariana DeBose as Calypso Ezili, Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s brother Dmitri aka the Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as antagonist Rhino, Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner, Russell Crowe as Kraven’s father Nikolai, Murat Seven as Omer and Yuri Kolokolnikov as Semyon Chorney. Chandor directs from a script by Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

Kraven the Hunter isn’t available to stream or on digital yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.