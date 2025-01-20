Kraven the Hunter may have struggled to make a name for itself at the box office having currently earned only $59 million globally on a reported budget of around $110 million, but the comic book film has found new life on digital platforms. The official Kraven the Hunter X account shared that after recently premiering on VOD, Kraven has become the #1 movie on Apple TV+. While Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s R-rated superhero action thriller has certainly not made enough on digital platforms to completely recuperate its box office losses, this is still an impressive feat considering other major hits like Wicked also recently became available on VOD. Kraven may not hang on to the top digital spot for long, but this is still something for the brutal action movie to hang its hat on.

Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway all wrote the script for Kraven the Hunter, and J.C. Chandor directed the film. Wenk is best known for his work on Denzel Washington’s Equalizer movies, where he has served as the scribe on all three installments, while Marcum is famous for his work writing the original Iron Man, and he more recently wrote the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Before his work on Kraven the Hunter, J.C. Chandor had most recently directed Triple Frontier, the Netflix Original action movie starring Ben Affleck and Pedro Pascal, but he’s also famous for his work on A Most Violent Year, the 2014 R-rated crime thriller starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain. Chandor also worked with Robert Redford on the 2013 survival thriller, All Is Lost.

Who Else Stars in ‘Kraven the Hunter’?

Kraven the Hunter features a surprisingly stacked ensemble outside of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with Ariana DeBose playing the role of Calypso Ezili and Fred Hechinger also portraying Dimitri Kravinoff. Alessandrao Nivola, who also stars in the Oscar-hopeful The Brutalist, portrays Aleksei Sytsevich aka The Rhino in the film, with Christopher Abbott portraying The Foreigner. Russell Crowe even stars in Kraven the Hunter as Nikolai Kravinoff, Sergei’s father who sends him down the path of vengeance. Kraven the Hunter earned scores of 16% from critics but 74% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Kraven the Hunter is still playing in select theaters, and the film is available to rent or purchase on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and watch Kraven the Hunter on Apple TV+.

3 10 Kraven the Hunter Kraven the Hunter explores the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff, known as Kraven, as he navigates his tumultuous relationship with his father, Nikolai. This path of vengeance sets Kraven on a journey to become a formidable hunter with a reputation for fearsome brutality. Director J.C. Chandor Cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson , Russell Crowe , Alessandro Nivola , Fred Hechinger , Ariana DeBose , Christopher Abbott Levi Miller , Chi Lewis-Parry , Billy Barratt , Jessica Zhou , Michael Shaeffer , Dritan Kastrati , Greg Kolpakchi , Elander Moore , Filiz Fairweather , Duran Fulton Brown , Alex Skarbek , Rachel Handshaw , Preslav Shipkaliev , Murat Seven , Robert Ryan Runtime 127 Minutes Expand

