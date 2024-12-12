The latest installment of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, Kraven the Hunter, features no mid or end-credits scenes. Much like Sony's Spider-Man spin-off feature, Madame Web, released earlier this year, moviegoers won't have to stay once the film's credits start rolling. Interestingly enough, Venom: The Last Dance, released in October, featured both mid and end-credit sequences. Kraven the Hunter showcases appearances by numerous, longtime, luminary members of Spider-Man’s prolific rogues’ gallery from the comics. Yet, despite the multitude of characters, Easter eggs, and comic book-related references, the film contains no additional stinger scenes during the credits.

'Kraven the Hunter' Does Not Have a Post-Credits Scene

Considering the many characters and references who appear throughout Kraven the Hunter, it would not be surprising if the executives at Sony previously envisioned additional credit scenes for the film. Kraven the Hunter not only introduces the character of Sergei Kravinoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), aka Kraven the Hunter, to the SSU, it also features appearances by Aleksei Sytsevich (Alessandro Nivola), aka The Rhino; Dmitri Kravinoff (Fred Hechinger), also known as The Chameleon; The Foreigner (Christopher Abbott); and Calypso (Ariana DeBose). All of these are prominent adversaries of Spider-Man in the Marvel Comics Universe. The film depicts a new origin story for Kraven, along with The Rhino, a character who previously appeared in live-action in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014, then portrayed by Paul Giamatti.

The film's closing credits interestingly look fairly rushed and bare, with no fancy graphics or images that might make moviegoers excited about future Spider-Man spin-offs or installments. Since Kraven the Hunter is a classic comic book character, who was created by the late Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, first appearing in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #15 just over 60 years ago, it’s a bit disappointing that nothing in the credits potentially honors the character's long, illustrious comic book history. In light of recent news regarding Sony Pictures cutting bait on its SSU plans, it wouldn't be surprising if it was revealed later that Sony Pictures abandoned plans to insert additional scenes during the credits.

The Future Looks Grim for This Hunter

Although Sony Pictures reportedly had big plans for a spin-off Spider-Man Universe of live-action features, those plans are likely to end with Kraven the Hunter. According to a report by The Wrap, Sony will not develop its failed Spider-Man spin-off universe any further, with Kraven the Hunter serving as the final installment. The poor critical and box office reception of films such as Morbius and Madame Web, along with the projected poor reception for Kraven the Hunter, hinder any hopes of the ultimate Spidey foe spawning a film series, along with Taylor-Johnson returning to his iteration of the character. Variety reports that Kraven the Hunter is tracking for a weak opening weekend at the box office with an estimated $15 million, which would be disappointing due to the film's reported $110 million budget. Considering Kraven's long history and association with Spider-Man, the character could appear again on the big screen, but probably in an alternative take.

Instead of the SSU, Sony now looks to focus on its other Spider-Man projects, such as the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the next installment of the animated Spider-Verse film franchise. Additionally, Sony is co-producing a live-action Spider-Man Noir television series with Amazon MGM Productions for Prime Video, starring Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, a character he previously voiced in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. For now, it looks like Kraven the Hunter might have to undergo a temporary hibernation.

Kraven the Hunter is now playing in theaters in the U.S.

