After three weeks of sky-high drama, the domestic box office is looking at a considerable deflation this weekend, with Sony’s Kraven the Hunter tanking in its debut. The latest (and allegedly last) installment in the studio’s Marvel shared universe of "supervillain" films is shaping up to be the final nail in the coffin, as it heads towards a disappointingly low haul. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, Kraven the Hunter grossed under $5 million on Friday, which includes the $2 million that it made in Thursday previews. It’s currently projected to generate under $15 million in its first weekend.

Not only does this represent a series low — both Madame Web and Morbius made more in their respective debuts — it also makes Kraven the Hunter the first film of the franchise to not open at number one. The movie has earned terrible reviews, holding a “rotten” 15% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Aidan Kelley describing it as a “toothless” conclusion to the franchise in his review of the film. Sony is reportedly putting the Spider-Man spin-off series out of its misery after a largely unsuccessful attempt to mimic the formula of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Only the three Venom films have struck a chord with audiences as Kraven the Hunter appears to have been rejected by them, having earned an underwhelming C CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Because of its under-performance, the number one spot was claimed, for the third time in a row, by Disney’s Moana 2. The animated sequel made $6 million on Friday, pushing its running domestic haul past the $315 million mark. Moana 2 is eying around $25 million for the weekend, which should take its total to over $335 million. The film broke Thanksgiving records in its debut, but its mixed reception appears to be coming into play as it settles into the holiday period. Moana 2 is eying a heftier-than-expected 50% decline this weekend. At number two, Wicked grossed just under $6 million on its fourth Friday, and is projected to generate roughly $20 million for the weekend. This should comfortably take the musical blockbuster’s running domestic total past the $350 million mark.

'Kraven the Hunter' Wasn't the Only New Film to Under-Perform on Friday

Close

The fourth spot was claimed by another holdover hit, Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II. The swords-and-sandals epic generated around $2 million on its fourth Friday, and should be able to gross over $7 million for the weekend. Gladiator II is projected to hit the $145 million mark by Sunday, which means that its chances of overtaking its predecessor’s $187 million lifetime haul are dwindling by the day. Produced on a reported budget of over $200 million, the film is yet to hit the $400 million milestone globally.

The top five was rounded out by another underwhelming fantasy flick, Warner Bros.’ anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Conceived as a placeholder for the studio to hold on to the property’s rights, the film tanked with just $2 million on opening day. This includes the $625,000 that it made in Thursday previews. The War of the Rohirrim is eyeing around $5 million across its first three days of release, after earning a middling 52% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a lukewarm B CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Kraven the Hunter is in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

Your changes have been saved 3 10 Kraven the Hunter Kraven the Hunter explores the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff, known as Kraven, as he navigates his tumultuous relationship with his father, Nikolai. This path of vengeance sets Kraven on a journey to become a formidable hunter with a reputation for fearsome brutality. Director J.C. Chandor Cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson , Russell Crowe , Alessandro Nivola , Fred Hechinger , Ariana DeBose , Christopher Abbott Levi Miller , Chi Lewis-Parry , Billy Barratt , Jessica Zhou , Michael Shaeffer , Dritan Kastrati , Greg Kolpakchi , Elander Moore , Filiz Fairweather , Duran Fulton Brown , Alex Skarbek , Rachel Handshaw , Preslav Shipkaliev , Murat Seven , Robert Ryan Expand

Buy Tickets