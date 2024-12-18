This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe appears to be dying a slow and painful death at the box office. Purportedly the final installment of the superhero series, Kraven the Hunter bombed in its debut this past weekend. The film delivered a series-low $11 million opening weekend haul, and appears to be in no shape to recover as it enters its first week of release. On Monday, Kraven the Hunter finished fourth on the domestic charts, grossing just around $800,000. It was nearly beaten by the 10th anniversary re-release of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar, which is playing in just 321 theaters, and has already been available to watch for over 10 days.

More remarkably, Kraven the Hunter was out-performed by the fellow superhero film Wonder Woman 1984, which debuted in mid-pandemic 2020, back when vaccines hadn't been fully rolled out and theaters were operating under strict restrictions. Additionally, Wonder Woman 1984 was also released day-and-date on the streaming platform formerly known as HBO Max. The movie made around $1 million more than Kraven the Hunter on its first Monday, and around $5 million more in its first weekend. WW84 concluded its global run with a little over $160 million, against a reported budget of around $200 million. The film was seen as a critical and commercial disappointment, and it derailed plans for a third installment.

Kraven the Hunter is also concluding its franchise, which sort of shares continuity with the Tom Holland Spider-Man films. Sony's spin-off series was launched in 2018 with Venom, which grossed over $850 million worldwide. That movie inspired two sequels, which grossed over $500 million and $475 million worldwide, respectively. They remain the only successful installments of the series. Kraven the Hunter, on the other hand, joins the ranks of Morbius and Madame Web, which made a combined global total of around $260 million globally, and received terrible reviews.

