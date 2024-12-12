Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Kraven the Hunter'Kraven the Hunter has officially stalked its way into theaters, and it sure is...something. In Collider's review of Sony's reportedly final Spider-Man villain spin-off, written by yours truly, I fully admitted that the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led film featuring the Marvel Universe's greatest hunter is a misfire in just about every way. From the writing to the characters to the technical problems, it's an offbeat send-off for Sony's experiment, regardless of how you slice it.

However, despite Sony seeing the impending critical (and likely financial) storm brewing already, Kraven the Hunter follows a trend set up by its similarly condemned siblings, Morbius and Madame Web; it sets up a sequel. Yes, in addition to having the mandatory CGI fight that just has to be in every superhero film today, the end of Kraven the Hunter plants plenty of seeds for a potential follow-up despite defying the Marvel tradition of having an end-credits scene. Even though the chances of Kraven the Hunter getting a sequel are near zero, we'll still happily explain how Sergei Kravinoff's story ends.

Kraven Faces The Foreigner After Slaughtering Most of Rhino's Goons

Close

The climax of Kraven the Hunter begins when the charismatic crime kingpin Aleksei Sytsevich, also known as The Rhino (Alessandro Nivola), and the mysterious assassin known as The Foreigner (Christopher Abbott) close in on Kraven's base to set a trap for the hunter. Of course, they're bringing Kraven's abducted brother Dmitri (Fred Hechinger) with them, and now Kraven and Calypso (Ariana DeBose) are preparing for a bloody final battle. Once the two anti-heroes are geared up, it's open season on Rhino's goons.

In what is probably the only really palatable action sequence in Kraven the Hunter, we see the title character using his would-be assailants' own traps against them, making quick and easy work of the evil henchpeople. However, things get complicated when Kraven comes face-to-face with The Foreigner for the first time, and the villain's unique hypnotic abilities seem to be doing a number on ole Kraven. After making Kraven hallucinate that he's being surrounded by spiders, it looks all but over for our dear hero. Thankfully, Calypso arrives just in time to put an arrow right between The Foreigner's eyes, quickly getting Kraven back on his feet with another dose of her mysterious potion she had up her sleeve.

Aleksei Unleashes The Rhino To Have a Final Showdown With Kraven

Image via Sony Pictures

Thinking Kraven has been dealt with, Aleksei begins to make a hasty escape. Little does he realize that the tenacious hunter is still very much alive and is leading a stampeding herd of cattle toward him. Kraven does this because he can talk to animals... at least, I think he can? I don't know since it's just one of many things the movie isn't clear on.

Realizing he needs to pull out all the stops, Aleksei decides to show Kraven the monstrous abilities that a mysterious New York doctor named Miles Warren gifted him. Detaching his medicine, Aleksei becomes the fierce and mutated Rhino, having near-indestructible skin and incredible strength. He very nearly gets the upper hand over Kraven, but Sergei is able to stab Rhino in his weak point to mortally kill the villain. Kraven does stop an enraged Dmitri from finishing Rhino off, but the seeds of a new villain have already been planted.

One Villain Dies and Another Is Born in the Grand Finale of 'Kraven the Hunter'

After Rhino succumbs to his wounds, Kraven puts together that a different puppeteer was working behind the scenes. That puppet master turns out to be his own cruel father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), who pitted Kraven against Rhino so his son could take out his biggest rival. Kraven has had enough of his father's mind games, and he walks away while a bear mauls Nikolai to death, with nature finally taking its revenge on the vindictive mobster.

This should seemingly allow Kraven to ride off into the sunset with Dimitri, but our hero's story is about to come to a tragic end. Instead of liquidating their father's assets, Dmitri has now taken over Nikolai's empire. Not only that, but Dmitri has also paid a visit to the mysterious Dr. Warren and has dubbed himself The Chameleon, having the ability to transform into anyone he wants (though it doesn't seem like he has the problem of replicating height just yet). The final shot sees Kraven get his comic-accurate puffy jacket as he ponders the possibility of having to hunt his beloved brother in a sequel that will likely never be made.

Kraven the Hunter is now playing in theaters across the U.S.