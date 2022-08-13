While the bulk of blockbuster films these days implement soundstages and green screens to some degree, Sony's upcoming Kraven the Hunter film will be shot entirely on location. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who stars as the eponymous Spider-Man villain, revealed so in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Kraven is set to be released next year on January 13, and is directed by J.C. Chandor (All is Lost, A Most Violent Year).

Taylor-Johnson also discussed the disparity of Kraven's filming opposite his current film, Bullet Train. That film, which stars Brad Pitt, was shot entirely on a soundstage. Specifically, Taylor-Johnson noted how the filming location can influence the acting. Here's what he had to say:

"Kraven being shot entirely on location is going to make all the difference. It's going to add something really beautiful to our personal story. It also sets Kraven apart from that Marvel stage look. It's important for this character to be in the real world. It's important for the authenticity of the story. When you're running on streets barefoot, you take in those elements and play within that."

As audiences will recall, Taylor-Johnson certainly speaks from experience. He starred as Pietro Maximoff, the brother of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), in the Marvel sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron. It sounds like Taylor-Johnson is having a different experience with his latest Marvel role outside the MCU. While Kraven certainly won't be without its fair share of CGI, the proposition of an on-location shoot for this type of film is exciting.

Image Via Focus Features

Sony has assembled an impressive cast around Taylor-Johnson, with recent Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) starring as Calypso, the love interest of Kraven. Christopher Abbott (Black Bear) and Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark) are portraying the villains of the film. Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus) is playing the brother of Kraven and fellow Spider-Man villain Chameleon, while Levi Miller (Pan) is portraying a young version of the titular character. Russell Crowe, who recently made audiences laugh as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder, is playing the father of Kraven.

In the comics, Kraven first appeared in an August 1964 issue of Spider-Man and has been a perennial foe of Marvel's web-slinger. He is, of course, a hunter who sees Spider-Man as the ultimate prey. Typically, he is a member of the Sinister Six. Taylor-Johnson's performance will mark the character's first time on screen in live action, though Sony had plans to have him appear on film as far back as the canceled sequels and spin-offs from the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man films.

Kraven the Hunter will hit theaters on January 13, 2023.