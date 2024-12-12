The Spider-man foe known as the Foreigner makes his live-action cinematic debut in the new comic book movie, Kraven the Hunter. The Foreigner is one of the several comic book characters introduced in Sony's Spider-Man spin-ff universe, alongside the Rhino and Calypso. Portrayed by Christopher Abbott, the Foreigner is a deadly mercenary and assassin who tracks down Sergei Kravinoff, aka Kraven the Hunter (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) throughout the film. The mysterious mercenary has been obsessed with the underworld scourge known as "the Hunter." But who is The Foreigner, and what are his comic book roots? It’s time to unpack the origins of The Foreigner.

Who Is the Foreigner in Marvel Comics?

Image Via Sony

The Foreigner made his first comic book appearance in the pages of Peter Parker's Spectacular Spider-Man #116 in July 1986. Created by Peter David and Rich Buckler, the Foreigner is an incredibly powerful mercenary and assassin who leads his own organization. At one point, he even associated, trained, and employed the services of the deadly, psychotic mutant known as Sabertooth. At first, the Foreigner makes a deadly wager with another supervillain, Chance, and bets that Chance cannot defeat Spider-Man. Later, Sabertooth volunteers to track down and kill Black Cat, who stole an important golden notebook from the Foreigner’s office. Luckily, Spider-Man arrives in time to help and save Black Cat from Sabertooth. While the Foreigner has often been an adversary to Spider-Man and his allies, the two became uneasy allies in Peter Parker, Spectacular Spider-Man #209. The Foreigner has utilized the alias Chris Keating in the past, but his true name and origin are unknown.

What Are the Foreigner's Abilities?

The Foreigner has no superpowers in the comics. He's simply a highly skilled martial artist and assassin, who trained his body to peak physical perfection, so his reflexes are faster and sharper than an Olympic athlete's. While the Foreigner's abilities might appear superhuman, he is just highly trained and skilled. Due to his exceptional skills and training, he has managed to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Spider-Man in physical combat. Although he has no superpowers, he can utilize a 10-second hypnotic trance on his enemies merely by making eye contact. The trance makes his victims think that he's moving faster than the eye can see. Although the ability might appear superhuman, it’s merely just expert hypnosis. The Foreigner has even managed to successfully use the ability on Spider-Man.

The Foreigner Seeks Payback in 'Kraven the Hunter'

Close

In the live-action Kraven the Hunter movie, the Foreigner is hired by the crime boss Aleksei Sytsevich (Alessandro Nivola), aka The Rhino, to track down and capture Kraven, who has been targeting and brutally killing other underworld crime bosses, and Sytsevich anticipates that he's likely next on the list of the mythical Hunter. The Foreigner has been obsessed with catching Kraven for years because Kraven killed his mentor. For the Foreigner, catching and finishing off Kraven is a matter of revenge.

Unlike other characters in the movie, such as Kraven himself, Calypso (Ariana DeBose), and the Rhino, the Foreigner's live-action film counterpart is much closer to his comic book creation. The Foreigner in the movie is a highly skilled assassin and mercenary. The Foreigner also uses his hypnotic trance in the film, but it's vague whether the film version of the character possesses superhuman abilities or uses advanced hypnosis techniques.

There are still some differences between the two characterizations: In the Foreigner's early appearances, he has his own organization and underlings in his employ, as he is a highly wealthy and affluent underworld boss. Many of those traits appear to have been repurposed for the Rhino, who runs his own criminal organization in the film. That is contrary to the Rhino in the comics, who began as a low-level gangster for the Russian mafia. Not to mention, the Rhino has never been renowned for his intellect or running his own criminal empire.

Moviegoers can check out the Foreigner in his live-action debut in Kraven the Hunter, which is playing in theaters now in the U.S.

Get Tickets