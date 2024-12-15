Widely reported to be the final film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — a series of superhero spin-offs that sort of share continuity with the Tom Holland-fronted blockbusters — Kraven the Hunter debuted to disappointing numbers this weekend. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and directed by the Oscar-nominated J.C. Chandor, Kraven the Hunter delivered franchise-low numbers across the board, on the back of terrible reviews and poor audience reception.

The film made just around $11 million domestically and another $15 million from overseas territories, for a cumulative global debut of around $26 million. By comparison, the much-derided Madame Web grossed $15 million stateside and $50 million worldwide in its first weekend. The equally mocked Morbius debuted with almost $40 million in North America alone. The franchise’s downward spiral has been staggering to behold — the three Venom movies excluded.

Of its six total installments, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has only seen success in the form of the Venom trilogy. Combined, the three movies have made over $1.8 billion worldwide, which, for context, is still around $100 million shy of the lifetime global haul of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Nevertheless, even the third installment in Tom Hardy’s spin-off trilogy, the recent Venom: The Last Dance, grossed over $470 million globally. If it’s lucky, Kraven the Hunter will hit a quarter of that number when all is said and done.

'Kraven the Hunter' Was Delayed Because of Last Year's Strikes