Mere weeks after Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance grossed nearly $480 million worldwide, the studio’s latest (and potentially) final installment in its Spider-Man spin-off universe, Kraven the Hunter, is cratering at the box office. It’s sort of like a repeat of what happened when the DC Extended Universe outlived its welcome, and saw a string of films fail commercially as the curtains closed. But Kraven the Hunter is lowering the bar considerably, and is poised to become one of the lowest-performing superhero films of its category.

With just $17 million domestically and another $25 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $42 million after 10 days of release. At this rate, it will be lucky to hit the $60 million mark by the end of its run. By comparison, the widely derided Madame Web grossed $50 million in its global debut, and concluded its run with around $100 million worldwide. It was seen as the nadir of the genre, generating terrible reviews and being outright rejected by audiences. Madame Web failed to meet the low standards set by Morbius, which concluded its global run with around $160 million.

Kraven the Hunter is falling short of both those duds. Directed by the Oscar-nominee J.C. Chandor, the film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, and was produced on a reported budget of $120 million. If Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has one thing going for it, it’s that none of its six installments has cost more than $120 million, which is around half of what studios these days spend on superhero films. However, only the three Venom films can be counted as successful, having made a combined total of over $1.8 billion worldwide.

'Kraven the Hunter' Received Toxic Reviews