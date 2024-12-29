While several holdover releases witnessed bumps in box office revenue over the lucrative Christmas period, Sony’s Kraven the Hunter was met with silence. The marketplace was crowded with holdover hits and new attractions, with the superhero movie becoming collateral damage amid the feeding frenzy. The latest (and potentially last) installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe — a series of spin-off movies that share continuity with the Tom Holland hits — has now managed to pass its first (and probably final) global box office milestone.

Kraven the Hunter delivered a series-low debut a couple of weeks ago, and witnessed a massive decline in collections in its sophomore frame. In weekend three, the movie dropped out of the domestic top 10 entirely, having recently passed the $20 million mark. The film’s current total stands at $21 million domestically and a further $31 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of around $52 million. Directed by Oscar-nominee J.C. Chandor, Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role, and comes mere weeks after Venom: The Last Dance’s admirable performance. Venom 3 generated around $475 million worldwide, joining its two predecessors as the only successful installments of Sony’s spin-off franchise.

The series’ two other releases, like Kraven the Hunter, have been critical and commercial flops. Morbius, starring Jared Leto, generated around $160 million worldwide, while Madame Web grossed around $100 million globally. Both movies reportedly cost under $100 million to produce, while Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter reportedly cost $120 million — this is still around half of what studios these days tend to spend on superhero films.

Can Sony Reshape Its Superhero Slate After This?