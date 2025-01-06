Having already sealed its fate as the lowest-grossing installment of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the superhero film Kraven the Hunter is poised to emerge as one of the biggest bombs that the genre has ever seen. Not only will it fall significantly short of the franchise’s worst-performing film, Madame Web, it will probably end up grossing around half of its reported production budget of $120 million. Directed by Oscar nominee J.C. Chandor, Kraven the Hunter will impact everybody involved, including star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has been hovering at the edge of the A-list for quite some time now.

With $23 million domestically and $35 million from overseas markets, Kraven the Hunter has grossed just $58 million worldwide so far. For context, Madame Web concluded its global run with around $100 million, while the similarly mocked Morbius grossed over $160 million worldwide. That movie seems like a blockbuster by comparison. Kraven the Hunter will likely fall short of the $96 million that Taylor-Johnson’s first superhero film, Kick-Ass, grossed in its global run back in 2010. In fact, even the mostly forgotten Kick-Ass 2 cracked the $60 million mark globally.

Kraven the Hunter generated just $1 million in its fourth weekend of release domestically, dropping out of the top 10. It probably has less than a million left in the tank at this point, which means that it’ll likely conclude its domestic run with under $25 million. By comparison, Morbius grossed nearly $40 million in its opening weekend alone. Kraven the Hunter opened to negative reviews, and appears to have settled at a “rotten” 16% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. This is in the same range as Morbius (15%) and Madame Web (11%).

'Kraven the Hunter' Concludes Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been terribly uneven. None of its six films has managed to earn a “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and only three entries have proven to be successful at the box office. All three of them belong to the Venom trilogy, which itself has contributed over $1.8 billion worldwide. Also starring Christopher Abbott, Ariana DeBose, Alessandro Nivola and Russell Crowe, Kraven the Hunter is on its way out of theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.