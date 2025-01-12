Days ahead of its expected digital release date, Sony's Kraven the Hunter is completing a disastrous box office run. The superhero movie generated just $345,000 this weekend domestically, and was out-performed by the three-and-a-half-hour-long The Brutalist, which earned around $1 million more despite playing in roughly 1,000 fewer theaters. Kraven the Hunter is by far the lowest-grossing installment of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, a series of spin-off movies that share continuity with the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, despite never having featured the iconic character.

With $24 million domestically and another $35 million from overseas markets, Kraven the Hunter's cumulative global haul stands at $59 million. The movie was directed by the Oscar-nominated J.C. Chandor, and was produced on a reported budget of $120 million. Barring a miracle, it's guaranteed to conclude its run as the lowest-grossing installment of the series. Even the widely derided Madame Web and Morbius earned more and cost less. While Madame Web concluded its run with around $100 million worldwide, Morbius made around $160 million globally. Both movies were panned upon release, as was Kraven the Hunter, which currently holds a 17% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie is yet to overtake star Aaron Taylor-Johnson's first two superhero movies, Kick-Ass ($97 million worldwide) and Kick-Ass 2 ($63 million worldwide). Taylor-Johnson also starred in another superhero sequel with a spotty reputation, Avengers: Age of Ultron, but that movie made nearly $1.5 billion globally. It remains the most successful film that he has been a part of. As far as his solo career is concerned, his biggest hit remains Godzilla, which made over $500 million worldwide a little over a decade ago.

Sony Has Had a 50-50 Hit-Rate with the Spider-Man Spin-Offs

While the overall figures might suggest otherwise, it would appear that Sony's attempts to create its own version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have flopped. Only the three Venom films can be counted as successful; they've made over $1.8 billion globally, with the latest installment, Venom: The Last Dance, grossing over $470 million worldwide. Sony will now rely on the animated Spider-Verse movies to keep the momentum going, as it puts together a fourth live-action film starring Holland.

You can watch Kraven the Hunter at home next week, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Your changes have been saved 3 10 Kraven the Hunter Kraven the Hunter explores the origin story of Sergei Kravinoff, known as Kraven, as he navigates his tumultuous relationship with his father, Nikolai. This path of vengeance sets Kraven on a journey to become a formidable hunter with a reputation for fearsome brutality. Director J.C. Chandor Cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson , Russell Crowe , Alessandro Nivola , Fred Hechinger , Ariana DeBose , Christopher Abbott Levi Miller , Chi Lewis-Parry , Billy Barratt , Jessica Zhou , Michael Shaeffer , Dritan Kastrati , Greg Kolpakchi , Elander Moore , Filiz Fairweather , Duran Fulton Brown , Alex Skarbek , Rachel Handshaw , Preslav Shipkaliev , Murat Seven , Robert Ryan Release Date December 13, 2024 Runtime 127 Minutes Writers Art Marcum , Richard Wenk , Matt Holloway Expand

