Iron Studios has been teasing big things coming at the end of the week, and the release of more than 10 new figures certainly delivered on that promise. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new Kraven the Hunter figure who looks ready to take on Spider-Man with his signature lion as a pet. This new figure comes just over a month before Sony’s Kraven the Hunter is set to premiere in theaters after the Studio just released Venom: The Last Dance, which recently became one of the top 100 highest-grossing superhero movies ever. The Kraven the Hunter figure is 1/10 scale, slightly smaller than the traditional 1/6 scale and it features Kraven with his signature spear and bowie knife. The figure retails for $299.99 and is now available for pre-order and expected to release sometime in the third quarter of 2025.

One of Iron Studios' biggest competitors, Hot Toys, has been on an extremely hot run lately, teaming up with both Marvel and Star Wars for some of the most sought-after figures in the collectible industry. Hot Toys most recently revealed a new Emperor Palpatine figure based on his pre-scarred form in The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith, which came not long after the studio teamed with Star Wars once more to reveal a new Chopper droid figure to honor the droid with the highest kill count of anyone in the Star Wars universe. Hot Toys also got its Marvel on by releasing two new Iron Man figures, one based on his appearance in the first Iron Man film and another based on his appearance in The Avengers.

Who Stars in ‘Kraven the Hunter’?

Kraven the Hunter features Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the leading role as the titular character, with Russell Crowe playing Kraven’s father, Nikolai Kravinoff. Ariana DeBose was also tapped for a role in the film along with Christopher Abbott; the former will play Calypso and the latter will portray a character who has been dubbed as The Foreigner. J.C. Chandor will direct Kraven the Hunter with a script from Richard Wenk, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway.

The new Kraven the Hunter figure is now available for pre-order and will ship out in the third quarter of 2025. Check out the first-look images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and the latest toys and collectibles.