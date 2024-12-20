Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Kraven the Hunter

Kraven the Hunter marks the end of Sony's crack at live-action Marvel movies (rest well, we hardly knew ye), and unlike Avengers: Endgame or The Dark Knight Rises, it's not exactly a triumphant closing chapter. Kraven hasn't just received less-than-flattering reviews, but when all's said and done, it's looking like it'll have an even worse turnout than entrées Morbius and Madame Web. Combined with reports that Sony is looking to finally put the spotlight back on Spidey with future films, comic fans may have missed the mention of an infamous Spider-Man villain.

That villain happens to be none other than Dr. Miles Warren, better known as the Jackal. Kraven (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) never crosses paths with Warren, but his handiwork can be felt throughout the film: Aleksei Sytsevich (Alessandro Nivola) was experimented on by Warren, allowing him to transform into the Rhino, and in the film's ending scenes, Kraven's half-brother Dmitri (Fred Hechinger) reveals that Warren gave him the ability to shapeshift, completing his transformation into the Spider-Man villain the Chameleon. Warren's presence hinted that Sony was looking to tackle a rather controversial Spider-Man storyline, but could have also included a character that would have solved this franchise's problems.

The Jackal Cloned Spider-Man and Set the Infamous "Clone Saga" Into Position

Miles Warren first appeared in Amazing Spider-Man #31 by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, as Peter Parker's biochemistry teacher. Though the issue is well known for introducing Harry Osborn and Peter Parker's first love, Gwen Stacy, Warren would prove to be a pivotal figure in the web-slinger's life. It was revealed that Warren was in love with Gwen, and after her death at the hands of the Green Goblin he snapped - becoming the Jackal and cloning her, as well as Spider-Man. Spidey and his clone engage in a fierce battle until the Jackal sets off a bomb that seemingly kills himself and the clone.

It turns out that the clone — renaming himself "Ben Reilly" — survived and wandered the United States. He eventually took up the mantle of the Scarlet Spider and eventually became Spider-Man when he briefly thought Peter was the clone. But Reilly had to deal with the return of the Jackal, and another Spider-Man clone, Kaine, who blamed him for his misfortunes. Soon, Reilly's life would be upended when he learned that the Green Goblin was back from the dead and had manipulated events so that Peter would think he was a clone; Reilly soon died shortly afterward protecting his "brother" from Osborn.

The "Clone Saga" storyline proved to be extremely convoluted, as it extended past its original outline, with writers and editors seemingly unable to agree on what was what. Former Spider-Man editor Mark Bernado put it best: "Ironically, the whole storyline, which was supposed to simplify Spider-Man's mythos and ultimately bring him 'back to basics' ended up complicating everything beyond what anyone imagined!"

The Scarlet Spider Should've Been the Focus of Sony's Spider-Verse

Though unnecessarily complicated, the Clone Saga delivered two great characters in Ben Reilly and Kaine. Both of them have, in true comic book tradition, died, come back to life, and taken up the mantle of hero and villain. Warren's presence in Kraven the Hunter seemed to have hinted that Sony might try adapting the Clone Saga, but if the studio wants to save its Spider-Man franchise, it should pick Kaine or Ben as its next Spider-Man. Having them in there has a character who's technically Spider-Man but also not Peter Parker, and provides a different life story. Where Peter often has Aunt May or Mary Jane Watson to rely on, Ben was a drifter and Kaine struggled with the sins of his past. Kaine is also a darker Spider-Man, often choosing to use lethal force, which could provide a conflict that hasn't been seen in the Spider-Man universe.

Having an actual Spider-Man character that's beloved by fans would win Sony over, as none of its recent efforts have managed to do the trick. Apart from the Venom saga, the lackluster response to the recent entries prove that Spider-Man is a big draw. With Sony looking to restructure due to Tom Holland's fourth Spider-Man film and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse in the pipeline, now's the best time to bring the Scarlet Spider to the silver screen. Kraven the Hunter might not be a success, but it's given Sony the best path forward.

