Another iconic Marvel character set to appear in the ucpoming Kraven the Hunter movie. Deadline reports that The White Lotus star Fred Hechinger has joined the cast of the highly anticipated superhero film as Chameleon, brother to the titular Kraven.

Chameleon was first introduced to the Marvel world in the very first issue of The Amazing Spider-Man back in 1963, an iconic staple of the web-slinger's rogues gallery. The character is known to comic fans as a master of disguise, able to trick the heroes of the Marvel Universe by pretending to be someone else, in much the same way as the Skrulls that will also be appearing in live-action soon. Chameleon has previously appeared on screen in a number of animated series, including the cult classic 90s series, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and The Spectacular Spider-Man, where he was voiced by Steve Blum.

While Hechinger is best known for his role as Quinn Mossbacher in The White Lotus, he is also set to couple his role as Chameleon with a part in Scott Cooper's upcoming film, The Pale Blue Eyes. Kraven the Hunter will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular, marking the star's second appearance as a Marvel character, after playing the tragically offed Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Russell Crowe has also joined the film's cast, reportedly as Kraven's father, though no details about his character have been released.

Image via Marvel Comics

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Was Almost a Kraven the Hunter Movie, Says Tom Holland

Kraven the Hunter will be directed by J.C. Chandor, with a screenplay by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach will be producing the film. Arad has worked on every Spider-Man film since Sam Raimi's 2002 film, as well as the animated series Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Spider-Man Unlimited, and Spider-Man: The New Animated Series. The film will be part of Sony's Spider-Man universe, which began with 2018's Venom and also includes Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the upcoming Morbius, and Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson.

Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to be released on January 13, 2023.

Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ Releases First Image as Kenneth Branagh Joins Cast Cillian Murphy looks dapper as ever.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email