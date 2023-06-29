Kraven the Hunter, also known as Sergei Kravinoff, comes straight from Marvel Comics and into live-action for the first time in Sony's first R-rated Marvel movie this October. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular hunter and directed by J. C. Chandor, who helms the film after impressive turns like Margin Call and A Most Violent Year, Kraven the Hunter puts the villain into an implied anti-hero position, which isn't entirely unheard of for his comic book counterpart.

In the film's recently released trailer, it seems this version of Kraven acquires his power after suffering the bite of a lion, the subsequent wound becoming contaminated by the lion's blood. It's a little out there, even for a comic book movie (a Sony one, at that), so it's fair to wonder...that's not really how Kraven the Hunter got his powers, is it? The answer is, of course, absolutely not.

How Did Kraven the Hunter Get His Powers in Marvel Comics?

Image via Sony

From what we know of the film thus far, it seems to be keeping at least some close ties to Kraven's comic origins. First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #15, Kraven is the half-brother of Chameleon, a master of disguise and fellow Spidey villain, and the son of Nikolai Kravinoff, a Russian aristocrat. Kraven is a renowned big-game hunter, top-of-the-line, and a master of weaponry. His superhuman abilities, including strength, speed, and predator-like senses, come from an array of herbal potions, which he first acquired after meeting a witch doctor named Calypso. There was no lion bite involved.

Comrade and lover to Kraven the Hunter in his titular debut, the voodoo priestess Calypso will be portrayed by Academy Award winner Ariana Debose. With that character's inclusion sitting in proximity to Kraven's comic book origins, we have to ask — why the change? It's possible that the deviation is some first-trailer trickery, but it seems to be without any evident cause.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe Needs, Well, a Spider-Man

It's pretty damn near certain that Spider-Man will not be showing up in Kraven's first cinematic outing. Granted, this is only speculation; there's a chance that a Spider-Man appearance in Kraven the Hunter has been kept under wraps. At this point, if Sony were to include Spider-Man, it could be any of them —Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland. With the multiverse pried open thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, it wouldn't take much set-up to explain away a little nonsense. It's highly unlikely, though, considering Sony's track record of using Spidey characters without a Spidey (and the overarching impossibility of hiding a secret of that size these days).

For the sake of musing, if Kraven the Hunter were to work a surprise Spider-Man into the mix, it would make the most sense (and be the best choice) for it to be Andrew Garfield. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 left so much untapped story by the wayside, and while No Way Home gave what's likely the only morsel of closure we'll get, everything would be better if Sony's Spider-Man Universe stayed as separate as possible from the MCU.

Considering the likelihood and what we know so far, it's best to assume that Kraven, like his predecessors in the array of Sony Spider-Man-villain-solo-stints, will operate without a Spider-Man in the mix. This, like it was with Venom and Morbius, is disappointing. Is the animal-bite-power-catalyst that they're pulling with the lion an attempt at bearing some form of similarity to Peter Parker's origin, just to make it feel like a Spider-Man movie? We hope not.

Tom Hardy's run as Venom, despite its faults, has been undeniably entertaining with some high highs, and the Jared Leto venture, Morbius ... is a movie. All of them, however, feel barren without the wall-crawler in their films. Sony is slowly building a greater connection between these projects, with Dakota Johnson leading Madame Web, based on the multiverse-inhabiting Spider-Man side-character who generally acts as a guide of sorts for Spidey's misadventures across new realms.

We've got Morbius, Venom is getting a third outing, Kraven is being introduced alongside The Rhino (Alessandro Nivola) and Chameleon (Fred Hechinger), and through a twist of nonsensical hand-waving, Michael Keaton's Vulture has somehow entered the mix, crossing from the MCU into the Sony-verse after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. A Sinister Six movie, based on an infamous collective of Spider-Man foes, has been rumored, greenlit, and delayed for eons. If it somehow eventually arrives, it's coming as far-removed from its comic book counterpart as the lion bite that Kraven never endured.

Kraven the Hunter will be released to theaters on October 6. Read up on everything we know so far about the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man universe.