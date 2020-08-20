‘Kraven the Hunter’ Movie Set at Sony with ‘Triple Frontier’ Director

The SPUMC is growing at an alarming rate and soon it will be too big to contain. Just one day after Sony set Olivia Wilde on an untitled Marvel project—most likely Spider-Woman—Deadline reports that Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor will helm a Kraven the Hunter movie. The script comes courtesy of Richard Wenk, the writer behind The Equalizer movies and The Expendables 2, so some stuff’s about to get blown the hell up in Kraven the Hunter.

In addition to Wilde’s untitled film, Kraven the Hunter will join the monster hit Venom and its perfectly-titled sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as well as the Jared Leto-fronted Morbius and a Jackpot movie from Marc Guggenheim. Sony is obviously set on carving out its own corner of the Marvel universe after fronting half the funds for the MCU’s Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland.

Making his debut in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #15 in 1964, Kraven the Hunter is the villainous alter-ego of Sergei Kravinoff. An obsessive big game hunter, Kravinoff sets his sights on Spider-Man, the ultimate prey, to prove to the world he can take down anything. He also rocks a mean mustache and is genuinely insane and if Sony doesn’t get Michael Shannon on the phone this instant I’ll have to do it for them.

Chandor last directed Triple Frontier, a Netflix action movie with an A-list ensemble including Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, and Pedro Pascal. Whereas Triple Frontier was more drama-oriented than your typical Netflix action flick, Chandor also has films like A Most Violent Year on his resume, which is still a moody adult drama but also rocks one heck of a car chase.