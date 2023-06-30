Spider-Man has one of the most robust and iconic rogues' galleries in the history of superhero comics. Whether he's faced the threat of the Green Goblin or Venom, the various incarnations of the Sinister Six, or new foes like the vampiric Inheritors, Spidey's struggles have captivated readers' imaginations for over sixty years. It only makes sense that most of those villains would eventually make it to the big screen, and the latest to receive the big film treatment is Kraven the Hunter. The Russian mercenary will take center stage in his own film later this year, but the first trailer has fans scratching their heads. Kraven appears to gain superhuman strength and speed after being bitten by a lion (yes, really) and perhaps more surprisingly, he's been changed from a ruthless Russian soldier of fortune to an American who protects animals from poachers. Not only does this feel like a total 180 from what makes the character compelling, it also begs the question: can a movie based on a Spider-Man villain work if Spider-Man himself isn't in the film? In the case of Kraven, all signs are pointing to "no."

RELATED: 'Kraven the Hunter' Is Sony’s First R-Rated Marvel Movie

Turning Kraven the Hunter Into an Antihero Misses the Entire Point

Image via Sony

Kraven's background is simple, yet engaging. Born Sergei Kravinoff, he was a big game hunter who felt stagnant after hunting nearly every dangerous predator on the planet. Learning about Spider-Man, Kraven decides to hunt the web-slinger and prove himself to be the superior predator. To even the odds, he drinks a potion that grants him superhuman strength and speed as well as the razor-sharp senses needed to track his prey. All of this could have made for a very compelling film...and yet the character is wholly different from what's on the pages of a comic. Granted, many comic book films will update or change origins as necessary, but this feels completely out of left field. Even worse, it misses the entire point of the character. Kraven is a hunter first and foremost; he stalks his prey, then waits to deliver the final blow. Making him a protector of wildlife goes against what makes the character compelling.

It's a problem that's been a recurring element in most of Sony's Spider-Man adjacent films — especially last year's Morbius. Not only did it make the mistake of thinking that Jared Leto would be a box office draw, but it also attempted to make its titular vampire into an antihero. Needless to say, this didn't work, as Morbius ended up flopping at the box office (and flopping again when Sony tried to re-release it in theaters). Sony apparently thought that taking the antihero approach would result in interesting movies, but forgot that not every villain is as layered as Magneto. Sometimes it's fine for a bad guy to be a bad guy. In fact, the one character that this could only work with already received a pair of movies — and that's Venom. A large part of that is due to Tom Hardy's dual performance as Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote, but also the fact that Venom has a long history of becoming an antihero in the comics. Kraven is no Venom.

The Two Biggest Kraven the Hunter Storylines Feature Spider-Man — The Movie Doesn't

Image via Marvel

Perhaps the most prominent storyline that Kraven has ever featured in is the eponymous Kraven's Last Hunt by J.M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck. With the weight of his years bearing down on him, Kraven decides to embark on one last hunt — wounding Spider-Man and burying him alive, then donning his costume. Spidey eventually breaks free and confronts Kraven, but the Hunter assures him that he has proven himself to be Spidey's superior. Kraven then puts a rifle in his mouth and commits suicide. Kraven's Last Hunt remains one of the most beloved Spider-Man stories of all time, spawning a sequel in Grim Hunt, which pitted Spidey against Kraven's extended family, and Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt, a spiritual sequel that focused on Kraven's ally Gregor seeking revenge upon Peter Parker.

Kraven would influence another major storyline with Spider-Man: Torment. Written and illustrated by Todd McFarlane, the storyline found Kraven's lover Calypso using her dark magics to ensnare the mind of Curt Connors and revert him back to the Lizard. She then sets the reptilian beast after Spider-Man, intending to kill him. While under the influence of Calypso's chemicals, Spidey hallucinates Kraven's decaying corpse taunting him. Torment takes a similarly dark approach to the Spider-Man mythos, while also proving to be a stepping stone on the road to McFarlane co-founding Image Comics. Spider-Man (and Venom, whom McFarlane helped co-create) also played a role in the creation of McFarlane's hellish antihero Spawn.

By removing Spider-Man from the equation, Kraven the Hunter misses the mark. Yes, the red-band trailer hints that the film will feature the gore and dark themes that permeated both of those stories. Yes, Ariana DeBose will be portraying Calypso. Yes, one of the scenes from the trailer is a scene- by-scene recreation of a moment in Kraven's Last Hunt where Kraven is surrounded by spiders. But there's more to these stories than gore and violence; they were deep dives into Kraven's psyche. The best villains are often a reflection of their hero, and it's no different with Spidey; in Kraven's case, he is a dark and twisted reflection of Spider-Man's will to keep going no matter the odds. Peter Parker fights to protect his loved ones — the most iconic moment from Kraven's Last Hunt features him digging his way out of the grave to see his wife Mary Jane. Kraven's obsession with cementing his legacy leads him to madness as well as death. By taking Spidey out of the picture, the deeper meaning of the text is lost.

While Kraven the Hunter hasn't been released yet, the film is showing that it might make all of the same mistakes that doomed Morbius. Hopefully Johnson and his fellow artists can either prove that the film is better than expected, or that Sony would be wise to explore other avenues within the Spider-Verse.

Kraven the Hunter will be released to theaters on October 6. Read up on everything we know so far about the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man universe.