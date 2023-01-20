Sergei Kravinoff a.k.a. Kraven, a classic Spider-Man villain, and a founding member of the Sinister Six, has long been rumored to make his big-screen debut. In Marvel Comics, Kraven is depicted as a Russian nobleman whose family was compelled to immigrate to America in 1917 due to the February Revolution. Kraven became an obsessive big game hunter and, after mastering the sport, made Spider-Man his target in an effort to establish himself as the world's best hunter. While previous iterations of the Spider-Man franchise have tried to bring the character to life, including Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man movies, the character has yet to see the light of day on the silver screen. That is until now.

Shortly before the first Venom movie was released, Sony put several spin-off films in development, one of those being Kraven the Hunter. After numerous delays, due to both the COVID-19 pandemic, and the dual SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Kraven is finally about to make his feature film debut. Here's what you need to know about the iconic villain's movie debut.

Kraven the Hunter is set to hit theaters on Friday, December 13, 2024. The R-rated superhero flick will be opening up against the animated spin-off movie The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Kraven the Hunter has gone through numerous delays, having previously been scheduled for release on January 13, 2023; October 6, 2023; and August 30, 2024.

While a movie changing release dates multiple times can often be a cause for concern (The New Mutants comes to mind), sometimes it is done to make the movie better and that is exactly what happened with Kraven the Hunter. At least, according to producer Matt Tolmach, who spoke about the movie's delay in an exclusive interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub. Tolmach said:

" Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is, when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again. That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie."

This was further confirmed in a piece from Deadline Hollywood, where it was reported that Chandor used the movie's numerous delays to sharpen the film's characters and tighten the plot with reshoots. The delay was also done in part in the wake of the critical and financial disaster of Madame Web, with Sony hoping that Kraven can recapture the box office success of its Venom movies.

8 Will 'Kraven the Hunter' Be in Theaters or Streaming?

Kraven the Hunter will be released exclusively in movie theaters in December 2024.

The film will eventually be available to stream on Netflix after its theatrical window as well as after it hits video-on-demand and home video. This is thanks to a deal that was struck between Netflix and Sony back in April 2021 which gives the streaming service the exclusive pay-one window for new films from Sony.

7 What Will 'Kraven the Hunter' be Rated?

Kraven the Hunter has officially been rated R by the MPA for "strong bloody violence, and language."

During the film's CinemaCon presentation in 2023, Taylor-Johnson revealed that Kraven the Hunter will be rated R, making it the first film in Sony's Spider-Man universe to receive such a rating. While many fans hoped that the Venom movies would warrant an R-rating, both were slapped with a PG-13 rating, while Morbius was also rated PG-13. While most superhero films are rated PG-13, the success of the Deadpool films encouraged studios to aim for the rating more frequently with their superhero movies, with films like Logan, Joker, Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, all landing R-ratings.

6 How Long Is 'Kraven the Hunter'?

Kraven the Hunter will have a runtime of 127 minutes (2 hours and 7 minutes), which makes it the longest movie in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Surpassing the runtime of Madame Web by 11 minutes.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Kraven the Hunter'?

The first trailer for Kraven The Hunter was released on June 19, 2023. The three-minute trailer reveals that the film will be an origin story for the hunter. Seeing a young Kraven encounter a mighty lion only to gain animal-like powers is an interesting twist on the Spider-Man mythos.

Sony Pictures released the second trailer for Kraven the Hunter on August 16, 2024, giving our first look at the movie's main antagonist: The Rhino.