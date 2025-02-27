Kraven the Hunter is making his way to Netflix. The streaming platform has announced that the movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Marvel antagonist will become a part of their catalog on March 13. The latest installment of Sony's Spider-Man Universe premiered in theaters over the course of the holiday season, a few months after Madame Web made her way to the big screen. Kraven the Hunter didn't become the box office success the Venom movies turned out to be. But now that it will be available for streaming, the action-packed adventure will have the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

Kraven the Hunter introduces the titular character as a young man who is supposed to take over his father's criminal empire. But after a violent incident involving a lion, Sergei Kravinoff comes to realize that he has physical abilities beyond his imagination. Sony was ready to introduce more Marvel villains in the latest installment of their franchise. Fred Hechinger portrayed Chamaleon, the master of disguise who has made Spider-Man's life a living hell several times in the pages of the Marvel comic books. Alessandro Nivola stepped into the shoes of the Rhino. The character looked very different from what was depicted in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

J.C. Chandor was chosen by the studio to direct Kraven the Hunter. The filmmaker's experience with titles such as Triple Frontier and A Most Violent Year turned him into a good match for the blockbuster that allowed Aaron Taylor-Johnson to return to the world of Marvel Comics. The actor previously played Pietro Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kraven the Hunter even managed to cast Russell Crowe as the protagonist's father, almost a decade after the seasoned actor became a part of the failed Mummy reboot. The last time Crowe portrayed a Marvel character was when he was featured as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Sony's Next Arachnid Adventure