Kraven the Hunter is just two months from release, and now we've been given another glimpse of the Sony and Marvel collaboration which brings one of Spider-Man's most iconic enemies to the big screen. The images, shown off during a panel at New York Comic Con, give us a fresh look at Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff, and Russell Crowe as his father, Nikolai Kravinoff, no doubt plotting some sort of nefarious scheme as Sergei attempts to win his dad's admiration and respect.

The rest of the star-studded cast includes the likes of Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov, or Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Aleksei Sytsevich (better known as the villainous Rhino) and Christopher Abbott as a mercenary called the Foreigner. The movie is set to be released on December 13 in theaters worldwide.

Why Was 'Kraven the Hunter' Pushed Back from a Mid-2024 Release?

Following the disappointing performance of Madame Web in theaters earlier this year, it's understandable that some fans may have been concerned when, soon after, Kraven the Hunter was pushed back to the end of the year. It's never a good sign when a movie is pushed back at first glance, so fans were right to be worried, but those fears were allayed by Kraven producer Matt Tolmach when he spoke Collider's Steve Weintraub to promote his Apple TV+ series, Dark Matter.

Tolmach told Collider that pushing the movie back from its scheduled release date was simply a matter of strategical choice rather than anything else more sinister. As he explained, the film was just keen to avoid too much competition in terms of superhero releases. As it is, the film will now go head-to-head with Wicked and Mufasa: The Lion King on either side of its release date, but as an R-rated action flick, it should stand as good counterprogramming.

" Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is, when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again. That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie."

Kraven the Hunter will open in theaters on December 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and all of Sony's Marvel projects. Check out the images shown off at New York Comic Con above.