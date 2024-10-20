Today, at New York Comic Con, fans were treated to a surprise when the opening scene of Sony's Marvel movie Kraven the Hunter was shown off exclusively to attendees. While the footage of the scene is off limits to anyone who wasn't there, luckily Collider's Therese Lacson was there to report back for us on what fans saw in the room. Here's Lacson's description of the film's opening scene:

We open on a snowy road somewhere in Russia and close in on a prisoner transport vehicle driving through a barren tundra. As they make a pit stop, one of the guards notices that prisoner 0864 is missing. He finds him behind a shed — the prisoner is Kraven.

They then arrive at Russian Prison Colony #6, and we see Kraven as he walks through the prison as a new arrival. The fellow inmates don't take too kindly to him, with his cellmate instantly taking a disliking to him. Kraven promises that he'll be out in three days, but his cellmate just laughs and says everyone is a lifer here. Later, during time in the yard, Kraven is bench pressing when two muscled and tattooed men come up to him in the yard and push down on the weights together. But, to their surprise, Kraven easily lifts them both up by the barbell before dropping them and smashing their hands under the weights in the process.

After this attack, he is taken to a "boss" in the prison — his name is Semyon Chorney from the Kirov Gang. We learn that he deals in guns and his guns have led to the deaths of many women and children. When Semyon asks, "Who are you hunting?" A prowling Kraven lowers himself to the ground to caress the tiger-pelt rug on the ground and says, "People like you."

Revealing his identity as Kraven, he bursts into action. He's puncturing throats, he's jumping from great heights, he's scrambling up the side of the wall, he's prying iron bars open, he's parkouring over snowy rooftops. His cellmate cheers him on from their bunk as Kraven kept his promise of only being around for three days. As the guards of the prison chase him, he bursts into a full sprint and runs into the tundra and into a massive ice storm.