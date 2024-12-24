Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Kraven the Hunter.It looks like the Sony Spider-Man Universe comes to a screeching halt with its latest installment, Kraven the Hunter. While there have been conflicting reports in the Hollywood trades regarding what's next for Sony Pictures' Marvel-based properties, the lack of end-credit scenes in Kraven the Hunter is the biggest example that the Sony Spider-Man Universe is all but dead. It's a stark contrast to the multiple credit scenes included in Venom: The Last Dance earlier in October. Despite apparent intentions to use the symbiote creator, Knull (Andy Serkis), for a multi-film arc, it looks like Sony’s SSU plans have been called off, per The Wrap. Kraven the Hunter lacking any additional post-credit scenes all but confirms that the R-rated comic book feature signals the death of the SSU.

'Kraven the Hunter' Features No Ties To Previous Entries

Kraven the Hunter is chock-full of characters and Easter eggs from the Spider-Man comics. However, despite lots of sequel-baiting and appearances by prominent characters setting up potential future installments, Kraven the Hunter makes no effort to tie into previous entries of the SSU. Previous SSU films made poor attempts to vaguely tie into the MCU Spider-Man series. Morbius features the eponymous Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) meeting Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), aka The Vulture. Despite the credit scene's existence, no idea or plan exists for how to pay off that meeting. Venom: Let There Be Carnage teases Venom entering the MCU and possibly encountering Peter Parker/Spoider-Man (Tom Holland). That culminates in a disappointing bait-and-switch in Spider-Man: No Way Home, continuing into Venom: The Last Dance. Kraven, despite setting up a ton of new characters, fails any type of future integration with Spider-Man or the MCU. The fact that Kraven the Hunter contains no such credit scenes symbolizes how Sony has essentially given up on the SSU after its previous flawed and failed attempts.

The SSU Was Poorly Conceived From the Beginning

For the last decade, Sony's attempts to expand the Spider-Man film franchise with spin-off movies have been a misguided endeavor. Initially, Sony was hoping to make spin-off movies for supervillain teams, such as The Sinister Six and others. Most of the SSU movies have the same problem because they feature supervillains who are foils, adversaries, and antagonists to Spider-Man. Kraven the Hunter, Morbius, and Venom do not work as well without Spider-Man. Of those three, at least Venom has a fairly well-established history and a sizable fanbase as a solo character that a film franchise can build on. The quality of the Venom films is arguable, but fans and moviegoers at least showed up to see them. Characters such as Morbius and Kraven did not have that type of intrigue, and the final products were unable to convince audiences to check out the results. Likewise, Madame Web was never a strong enough character to support a film franchise. She was always a background, tertiary character, and not a suitable candidate to lead her own film series.

It's Time for Sony to Re-Focus Back to Spider-Man

Hopefully, the abhorrent failures of the SSU send a loud and clear message to the Sony executives. Spin-offs featuring Spider-Man villains and supporting characters who cannot mention or interact with Spider-Man do not work. The focus of the live-action Spider-Man franchise must return to Spider-Man, and that means the untitled fourth Spider-Man installment for the MCU. If Sony seriously wants to explore spin-off opportunities, it should do so for characters such as Miles Morales/Spider-Man; Spider-Woman/Gwen Stacy; and other related Spider-Man heroes such as Spider-Man 2099 and Scarlet Spider. Those are all characters who have already proven sizable popularity through the animated Spider-Verse film series. They are well-established Spider-Heroes who could lead their own stories. Also, if characters such as Kraven, Morbius, or Venom are used on the big screen again, they should be used as foils or antagonists who are set against Spider-Man.

For now, the only other confirmed Spider-Man-related projects coming next from Sony are the upcoming fourth Spider-Man movie, which is due out in June 2026; Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, with a release date of TBA; and the live-action Spider-Man Noir television series starring Nicolas Cage.

Kraven the Hunter is playing in theaters now in the U.S.

