One of Spider-Man’s most notorious enemies is finally heading to the big screen with his own spin-off film later this year with the release of Kraven the Hunter. As audiences await the film’s arrival, Sony Pictures has revealed via Twitter the first official poster from the movie, which features its titular character ready for his biggest hunt yet.

The poster features Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter himself, who menacingly sits on a throne on top of the skulls of his fallen enemies. Despite the ominous appearance of the character, the film will deviate from his comic book counterpart. Unlike previous iterations, which depicted the Spidey villain as a ruthless hunter, the film will update the character as an anti-hero who aims to protect the natural world. While some fans may express disappointment to the changes, it should also come as no surprise following the success of the Venom franchise, which took on a more anti-hero approach to the classic Spider-Man villain.

Additional details on the project remain under wraps for the time being, but the film will serve as an origin story on the character and takes place in the same universe as last year’s Morbius. Taylor-Johnson stars alongside Ariana DeBose, who plays Calypso, and Russell Crowe as Kraven’s father. However, other classic Spidey villains are set to appear in the film as well, with Fred Hechinger set to appear as Chameleon and Alessandro Nivola as the Rhino.

Image via Sony

Kraven is the Latest in Sony’s Live-Action Spider-Man Franchise

Kraven the Hunter is the latest in a wave of Spider-Man spin-offs from Sony Pictures following the success of the Venom franchise. However, the upcoming film certainly won’t be the last as Sony Pictures is doubling down on additional projects, with a third Venom film already on the way alongside Madame Web, which debuts next February. Alongside the aforementioned films, Sony also plans to produce a spin-off project on El Muerto, with Bad Bunny attached to star and filming expected to commence later this summer. Whether the Kraven the Hunter spin-off will resonate with audiences remains to be seen, especially following the critical and financial reception of Morbius. But with so many projects in store, Sony shows no signs of slowing down as they gear up for more installments to their live-action Spider-Verse.

Kraven the Hunter prowls into theaters in October, and you can watch the first trailer right now. Check out the official poster from the upcoming film below, and stay tuned for further updates.