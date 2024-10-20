Fans concerned that Kraven the Hunter may be lacking the R-rated and hard-hitting violence we all expect from the character can rest easy, following the reveal of some action scenes at NYCC this weekend. While the footage of the scene can't be viewed by anyone who wasn't there, luckily Collider's Therese Lacson was in the room to report back for us on what fans saw. You can see Lacson's report below which confirms the movie has more than earned its mature rating:

We close in on a jungle where a group of men get out of their black jeeps with guns, bear traps, and various weapons. It seems they are preparing for an attack. We cut to Kraven in a different place, wearing his vest, and arming himself with various daggers, swords, and weapons. Cutting back to the men, they are attacked by a jaguar out of nowhere, which manages to slash at some of the men while also escaping before getting killed. When the camera pans to the side, we see Kraven hiding in the bushes with his golden amber eyes, lying in wait. As the men spread out, Kraven quickly identifies all the traps and ends up using them against the men. In a scene that can only be described as creatively violent, Kraven uses everything at his disposal to kill the men. From throwing bear traps at a man's face so it can clamp it down, to literally sawing a man in two, to some of the most gruesome booby traps you'll ever see, Kraven is kind of an artist when it comes to killing people. The scene is immensely violent, earning the film's R rating.

Why Was 'Kraven the Hunter' Delayed?

After the disastrous performance of Madame Web in theaters earlier this year, it's fair enough that some fans may have been worried when, soon after, Kraven the Hunter was pushed back to December. It's never a positive sign when a movie is delayed at first glance, so fans were right to be worried, but those fears were allayed by Kraven producer Matt Tolmach when he spoke Collider's Steve Weintraub to promote his Apple TV+ series, Dark Matter.

Tolmach told Collider that pushing the movie back from its scheduled release date was simply a matter of strategy rather than anything more sinister. As he explained, the film was just keen to avoid too much competition in terms of superhero releases. As it is, the film will now go head-to-head with Wicked and Mufasa: The Lion King on either side of its release date, but given neither of those movies will be full of blood, gore, and humanoid Rhinos, it should be a good alternative. He told Collider:

"Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is, when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again. That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie."

Kraven the Hunter will open in theaters on December 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film and all of Sony's Marvel projects as well as more updates from NYCC.