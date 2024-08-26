The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine proved that by focusing on character-driven storytelling, R-rated films can succeed.

Has anyone else felt the superhero genre scrambling to strike gold in a post-Avengers: Endgame world? Likely to their detriment, studios seem bent on creating the next "event." Rather than standalone stories that run on the merits of their central characters, everything must cast a wide net, aiming for franchise-wide ripple effects. Enter: Deadpool & Wolverine, which somehow embraced the idea of a fan event, rich in cameos and callbacks, while still using every element of nostalgia to service its story.

Deadpool & Wolverine is on track to pass $1.2 billion this week and has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing superhero movies. For all its grandeur and connections to the past two-and-a-half decades of Marvel cinema, Deadpool & Wolverine tells a relatively contained story, focused on what makes its characters unique and worthy of another feature-length venture. Part of the credit must be given to Marvel Studios' willingness to let Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy bring an R-rating to the MCU for the first time. If the forecast for superhero movies is bound to look grim for some time, we must take optimism where we can get it. If you're hesitant, you won't be faulted, but an R-rating could be a promising sign for comic book adaptations. Kraven the Hunter, the latest from Sony's Spider-Man Universe, might be exactly what the studios' Marvel-adjacent franchise needs.

'Kraven the Hunter' Brings the Character to Live-Action for the First Time

Kraven the Hunter stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role. In Marvel Comics, Sergei Kravinoff (better known as Kraven) is an acclaimed game hunter, mercenary (another Deadpool similarity), and all-around menace to Peter Parker. Of high-class Russian descent, Kraven comes from an abusive upbringing, hardening him over the years and steering him toward his violent ways. As a foe to Spider-Man, he has chosen the web-slinger as the ultimate prize for a worthy hunter. After his father's death, his mother was sent to a dilapidated asylum infested with spiders. That imagery would haunt him, fueling his primal need to hunt and kill Spider-Man. A witch doctor's regimen of potions grants him super speed, strength, stamina, and agility, making him a skilled and dangerous adversary. Although he usually hunts alone, Kraven has spent some time with teams over the years (most infamously as a member of the Sinister Six). Surprisingly, a solo film marks the character's first foray into live-action.

Could an R-Rating Save Sony's Spider-Man Universe?

The thought of having a cinematic universe of Spider-Man-adjacent characters without Spider-Man seems counterintuitive, if not downright foolish. The success (or lack thereof) of these movies supports the notion. How do you have a Spider-Man universe sans Spider-Man? After Sam Raimi's trilogy and the ill-fated (and underrated) reboot with Andrew Garfield, Sony's Spider-Man Universe took off, starting with 2018's Venom. Arguably, the Tom Hardy vehicle has been the studio's most laudable effort, even with the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, leaving much to be wanted. Venom: The Last Dance is on the way and up in the air, but the franchise's other members don't exactly inspire hope.

Morbius, the vampiric Jared Leto anti-hero, was the subject of scathing reviews and long-lasting memes, and this year's Madame Web could have easily been the nail in the coffin for Sony's effort. The studio may be unlikely to relinquish the rights to Spidey to Disney any time soon, but one of these projects has to stick to the landing to keep this machine moving, right? In the search for hope, an R-rated Kraven the Hunter could be the bold attempt Sony needs.

Before 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' 'Logan' Gave Hope for the R-Rated Superhero

Deadpool & Wolverine is having no trouble finding praise, but credit must be given where it's due. Without a doubt, R-rated superhero movies will now have an easier time getting greenlit. The Blade trilogy trod this ground long ago, but the torch wasn't quite picked up after. Netflix's Marvel shows (Daredevil, The Punisher, etc.), which have now been fully embraced by the MCU, entered the mature-rating territory, but it's a much greater risk for a studio to do it on the big screen. It may take a roundabout course to find hope for Kraven in Deadpool & Wolverine, considering its status as a comedy, but any good sign is welcome. That said, Logan played a hand in this, too. Kraven the Hunter will, rightfully, be taking a more serious approach, and Logan has already proven how successful that can be.

Kraven the Hunter comes to theaters on December 13, 2024.